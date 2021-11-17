Specialists clarify everything about premature birth and the special needs of mothers and babies

During the pregnancy, gestational age is among the countless concerns of a mom (first trip or not), after all, “uA gestation should range from 38 to 42 weeks. When the childbirth happens before that time, it is premature”, as explained by Waldemar Carvalho, gynecologist and obstetrician specialist in human reproduction.

THE prematurity stands for 12.4% of live births in Brazil, according to data from the Information System on Live Births (Sinasc) and the Ministry of Health. This factor can compromise the health and life of babies, and is even considered the main cause of death in children in first 5 years of life in the country, according to a note published in 2019 by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP). Given the vulnerability of this condition, the World Prematurity Day It’s celebrated this Wednesday (17), and to spread awareness of this issue, experts clarify the main points of attention to IstoÉ.

Degrees of prematurity and its risks

Premature birth is one that happens before 38 weeks of gestation. The riches of this condition tend to vary according to the degree of prematurity; listed below by the obstetrician:

• 37 weeks: according to Waldemar Carvalho, childbirth performed one week before the time considered normal does not indicate a major interference in the newborn’s health.

• 34 to 36 weeks: considered late prematurity. “It has a better prognosis, because the baby’s weight is better”, explains the specialist.

• 29 to 33 weeks: moderate prematurity. Within that time, the child can be born weighing up to 1 kg and a half, and some sequelae can happen due to neonatal care (after birth).

• 28 weeks or less: considered extreme prematurity. Carvalho reinforces that at this stage the organs are not well developed, which increases the risk factors.

Reasons that trigger premature birth and how to avoid them

In twin pregnancy, prematurity tends to be a common factor. In addition to this condition, there are other varied reasons that trigger premature birth. The human reproduction specialist divides it into two types: maternal clinical and anatomical.

Commonly, clinical problems with the mother during pregnancy are diabetes and hypertension. THE hypertensive syndrome, which generates the eclampsia and/or pre-eclampsia, causes extreme prematurity. Other conditions that can cause the baby to have to be removed early are accidents and cancer during pregnancy, bleeding from a displaced placenta or placenta with insertion in the cervix, or problems with the development of the fetus.

Among the anatomical causes, one of the most common is rupture of the purse, “due to a problem with the purse itself or due to infections, discharge or excess volume of liquid”, he explains. The cervix can also be a threat to prematurity, so from 20 weeks of gestation onwards, it is necessary to periodically measure it using ultrasound, as at this stage it is possible to identify prematurity and carry out preventive measures recommended by the obstetrician, such as The cerclage or rest.

“These are the most common cases, but there are several other factors that can generate prematurity”, explains Waldemar.

Although not everything is predictable, the best method to avoid this situation is to perform prenatal care and follow all the instructions given by your doctor.

Risks for mother and baby

In case of late prematurity, the risks are low. Carvalho explains that in this case, normally, there is discomfort for the baby to breathe, which can be treated with oxygen replacement in an isolated system. The other degrees of prematurity are more complex and deserve more attention, as they can bring sequelae to the child, such as infectious conditions.

“As the lung is the last organ to develop, it is very fragile, so the baby needs to stay in the ICU. In extreme prematurity there are several risks, the most serious being intracranial hemorrhage and the storage of blood in the intestine, which can lead to death in the premature baby”, he ponders.

Sandi Sato, pediatrician from Maternity Brasília, guarantees that mothers are not usually the focus of risk, except when the factor that triggered premature birth also compromises the women’s health, such as hypertension or accident.

How premature birth is conducted

THE route of premature birth needs to be evaluated individually by the obstetrician, based on the reason that caused the birth before the expected time and the baby’s fragility, as the bones of the head are not fully formed. “The most important thing is to be concerned about the quality of birth. In this case, often the most suitable is the cesarean”, highlights Waldemar.

Special care for the premature

Even during hospitalization, Sandi Sato recommends the participation of parents, as contact can be essential to strengthen the bond and bring experience to the care that should be taken at home after the baby’s discharge.

“After the discharge of a neonatal ICU, it is important that this child still receives follow-up from a multidisciplinary team, with a pediatrician, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, speech therapist and other professionals necessary to ensure that he/she receives adequate stimuli for good development”, he indicates. She also reinforces that the main special care at home must be attention to the risks of infections, such as avoiding visits during the early post-discharge period.

How can the mother prepare for this moment

Perform therapy with psychologist during pregnancy it is as important as at other times in life, after all, this is a phase of great emotional, physical and hormonal changes. Having a professional from the beginning can be essential to feel more confident throughout the motherhood process, including at the time of delivery, especially if there is a need to do it prematurely.

The support of friends and family is also essential, as well as maintaining confidence in your medical team. Although support groups and social networks provide information, there may be misunderstandings or contribute to anxiety and emotional and physical fragility, so it is best to get informed with the professionals who accompany you.

According to Waldemar, after childbirth, with the neonatal ICU routine, it is common for mothers to focus only on the baby’s evolution and forget about themselves, with behaviors such as poor nutrition, lack of rest and excessive walking. However, as much as the moment demands great participation and commitment, it is essential to maintain self-care, after all, well-being is necessary to continue the quality of care for the child.

