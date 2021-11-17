SPFC trains before Choque-Rei on a day of meeting with the fans

São Paulo did its last training session today (16), at the Barra Funda CT, before the derby against Palmeiras, by Brasileirão. The activity took place hours after the meeting between cast leaders and members of the organized supporters.

Coach Rogério Ceni performed tactical and technical training with the group of players available for the “Choque-Rei”. He has four confirmed absences for the duel: defensive midfielders William (arthroscopy) and Luan (tendinous avulsion) and striker Galeano (ankle surgery) injured. Striker Jonathan Calleri is suspended for the expulsion against Flamengo.

Luan remains in transition on the lawn, while William is still recovering at Reffis. Striker Galeano remains at home as part of his recovery from surgery.

Earlier, defenders Miranda, Bruno Alves, full-back Reinaldo and forward Luciano participated in a meeting with members of the organization. Muricy Ramalho, football coordinator, was also at the meeting.

In the conversation, the fans charged the São Paulo players for the team’s latest performances and asked for more delivery during the matches. The behavior of some players during off periods, especially at night, was also the topic of conversation.