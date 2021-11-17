SPFW returns to having in-person fashion shows after two virtual editions; see what they will be | São Paulo

After two editions exclusively online, São Paulo Fashion Week, the country’s main fashion week, will once again have on-site fashion shows starting this Tuesday (16), at the Pinacoteca, in downtown São Paulo.
Starting on Wednesday (17), the parades will take place at the Pavilhão das Culturas Brasileiras, in Ibirapuera Park.
São Paulo Fashion Week resumes on-site fashion shows this year
SPFW N52 takes place between November 16th and 21st and marks the return of the in-person fashion shows with a hybrid format, with online transmission of all presentations on the event’s website.
In 2020, SPFW virtually occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the edition, the brands complied with a mandatory quota of models for “Blacks, Afro-descendants or Indigenous” in all parades, a rule that remains in 2021.
Altogether, this year, 51 brands participate in the 27 on-site and 24 virtual fashion shows. The brands Bispo dos Anjos, Bold Strap, Corcel, Depedro, Fauve, Mninis and Von Trapp will debut at the event.
Fashion show at the P. Andrade brand during the SPFW 2021 winter, held at the Pinacoteca, in the city of São Paulo, SP, this Tuesday, 16. — Photo: ANDY SANTANA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
The fashion season begins with a fashion show for the brand P.Andrade, at the Pinacoteca, and ends in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, with a presentation on the Caminho Niemeyer that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Lenny Niemeyer brand.
Fashion show at the P. Andrade brand during the SPFW 2021 winter, held at the Pinacoteca, in the city of São Paulo, SP, this Tuesday, 16. — Photo: ANDY SANTANA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Check out the schedule for the week:
- 3:30 pm Create Sewing
- 4:30 pm Ronaldo Fraga
- 17h à la Garçonne
- 5:30 pm Torinno
- 6:30 pm Anacê
- 19h Mnisis
- 8:30 pm Aluf
- 9 pm Modem
- 9.30 pm Lilly Sarti
- 3 pm Sankofa: King Boys
- 3 pm Sankofa: Hand of Mother Workshop
- 4 pm Ronaldo Silvestre
- 4:30 pm João Pimenta
- 5:15 pm Rocio Canvas
- 6 pm Weider Silveiro
- 18:45 Von Trapp
- 7:15 pm Bold Strap
- 7:45 pm Walerio Araujo
- 8:30 pm ALG
- 21h Ellus
- 9.30 pm Another Place
- 10 am Firm Point
- 12h Fernanda Yamamoto
- 15h Sankofa – Holy Resistance
- 3 pm Sankofa – Naya Violeta
- 16h oo
- 4:30 pm LED
- 17h Misci
- 6 pm Gloria Coelho
- 6:30 pm Neriage
- 7:15 pm Martins
- 7:45 pm Igor Dadona
- 8:15 pm Handred
- 21h irritates
- 9.30 pm Lino Villaventura
- 11 am Sphere
- 12h Baska
- 3 pm Sankofa: Silverio
- 3 pm Sankofa: Az Marias
- 3 pm Sankofa: Mile Lab
- 4pm Charger
- 4:30 pm Fauve
- 17h Angela Brito
- 6 pm Lucas Leão
- 18:30 Depedro
- 7:30 pm Apartment 03
- 8:15 pm Bishop of the Angels
- 21h Renata Buzzo
- 9.30 pm Isaac Silva