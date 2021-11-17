Spider-Man 3 has changed ending at the suggestion of Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Return Home revealed the return of several villains from different franchises of the character in its new trailer, revealed yesterday (16), but the meeting of so many actors was not easy to accomplish. In a new interview to QA, the protagonist Tom Holland said the production wasn’t sure everyone would agree, and that until the start of shooting a lot was still uncertain in Spider-Man 3.



“Some people were still deciding if they wanted to do it, and we needed all or none.” Holland explained recalling the start of production. When filming began, no one knew the end of the story, according to the actor: “You could ask the director, ‘What happens in the third act?’ and his answer would be ‘I’m still trying to find out'”.

insisting again that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire won’t be in the new film, the actor said the uncertainty of lineups – likely referring to Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina (and possibly Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans) – also caused the ending to be changed in the middle of production, and at your suggestion.

“The peak scene, like this is really happening, it’s crazy. It just wasn’t working. I kept stopping and saying ‘I’m sorry but I can’t believe what I’m talking about […] We sat down and talked and came up with a new idea. We suggested to the screenwriters, they rewrote it and now it works wonderfully.”

the debut of Spider-Man: No Return Home is marked for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.