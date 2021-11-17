‘Spider-Man 3’: New trailer failure may have CONFIRMED Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film; Understand!

the second trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ it was finally released last Tuesday, November 16th, and was already loaded with fan theories. One of them may even have “confirmed” the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield like the other versions of the arachnid hero.

The theory came from a sequence edited in one of the international trailers, which shows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) facing one of the Sinister Sexteto’s villains, Lagarto. If we look closely, the antagonist seems to be getting punched or kicked right in the face – even the composition of the frame, which features Lagarto and Man-Sand, seems to indicate that there is someone else facing the group.

Look:

log in to LOG IN pic.twitter.com/MZBUR5IUdm — ؘtata 🦗 off (@koorador) November 17, 2021

The first trailer broke ALL records and became the most watched trailer in all of history within 24 hours.

Enjoy watching:



The video had 355.5 million views in just 24 hours.

To celebrate, Sony released a video:

YOU made this magic happen. #SpiderManNoWayHome broke the 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer ever! pic.twitter.com/Law1KBNtW0 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 25, 2021

The previous record was for the trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, with 289 million views over its first day online.

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.