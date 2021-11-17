‘Spider-Man 3’: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon react to the sequel’s new trailer; Check out!

The second trailer for ‘Spider-Man 3 – No Return Home‘ will be released TODAY by Sony Pictures at a special fan event taking place at Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles.

And to provoke the audience, the film’s official Twitter page released a video with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reacting to the preview.

The 30-second promotional video reveals the cast’s expressions of euphoria, further raising fan anticipation.

Watch:

“It’s less than 24 hours until you see what they’re watching. New trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ will be released tomorrow (today).”

T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they’re watching. 👀 New #SpiderManNoWayHome Tomorrow Trailer. pic.twitter.com/mTQUlQNzxd — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 16, 2021

Enjoy watching:



Due to the novelty, many readers sent us messages asking the TIME in which the event will take place.

The event starts today, November 16th at 5PM (PST), ie at 22 hours Brasilia time.

Between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm, stay tuned to CinePOP to watch the trailer!

CBR wants to send YOU to the #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Launch in LA! 20 lucky winners will receive a pair of tickets to the Nov. 16 event, which will feature a BIG surprise you won’t want to miss. To enter, fill out this form: https://t.co/1t36A5LygF Additional details below. pic.twitter.com/0hYmx1um6T — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) November 13, 2021

Danish cinema network Nordisk Film Biographer updated the film’s file today with the new synopsis… which seems to confirm what fans already knew.

“For the first time, Spider-Man can no longer hide behind the mask, and he can no longer separate his superhero life from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more dangers come into play, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

The film will darkly introduce the multiverse in the Marvel film series, and previous versions of Spider-Man as well as several villains from Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) will appear.”

The first trailer broke ALL records and became the most watched trailer in all of history within 24 hours.

The video had 355.5 million views in just 24 hours.

To celebrate, Sony released a video:

YOU made this magic happen. #SpiderManNoWayHome broke the 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer ever! pic.twitter.com/Law1KBNtW0 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 25, 2021

The previous record was for the trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, with 289 million views over its first day online.

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.