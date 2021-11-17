Spider-Man 3 Trailer has Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus

“Spider-Man: No Return Home” had a new trailer released tonight. As fans suspected, Green Goblin is back, a role played by Willem Dafoe in “Spider-Man” (2002).

The unpublished images still bring Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus — which we had already seen in the first video — and the return of Jamie Foxx, who played the villain Electro in The Spectacular Spider-Man 2 – The Threat of Electro.

As if that wasn’t enough, one detail stands out: the first appearance of the Lizard in the MCU and the Sand-Man — this one seen in “Spider-Man 3” (2007).

Doing a basic math, fans can celebrate: we have almost the Sinister Sextet of Spider-Man in this multiverse of classic Marvel hero characters. The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th.

Even with so many comebacks, unfortunately, it wasn’t this time that we saw Tobey MaGuire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland (or rather, not yet!).

For now, what Sony Pictures has released of information is that Doctor Strange will help Webhead, who has had his identity revealed. But the spell didn’t work very well, which opened a hole in the world and made the multiverse possible.

Read the synopsis below:

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, the identity of the friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and putting at risk those he cares about. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help in restoring his secret, the spell opens a hole in his world, releasing the most powerful villains who have ever fought Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge, which will not only alter his own future forever, but also the future of the Multiverse.