Starbucks will have a new unit in Santa Catarina; see in which city

A new Starbucks coffee shop will open in Santa Catarina next year. The unit will be installed at Porto Belo Outlet Premium, in Porto Belo, on the coast of Santa Catarina. The project brings together several national and international brands.

The news was disclosed by the company this Tuesday, 16. The new store is a partnership with SouthRock, licensed operator of the Starbucks brand in Brazil. “It is a great opportunity to add this brand to the project’s international portfolio. This is already a desire of the public”, says the superintendent of Porto Belo Outlet Premium, Michael Domingues.

The works to receive the Starbucks have already started. The operation will be at the entrance to BR-101, in front of the fountain. The project is in the development stage and should have news with services and amenities for everyone traveling between the beaches of the coast.

The store will open at the same time as the Outlet, from 10 am to 10 pm, and should start operating in the first quarter of 2022.

Starbucks in Santa Catarina

There are currently three locations with Starbucks units in Santa Catarina: shopping Villa Romana, in Florianópolis; Floripa Airport, also in the capital; and Continente Park Shopping, in São José.

