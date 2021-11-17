Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



Investing.com – The president will decide on the helm by the end of the week. He also agreed to talk with President Xi Jinping about nuclear weapons, which would add a new dimension to the US-China bilateral relationship.

Retail sector balance sheets continue with Lowe’s and TJX, and Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) faces Visa over a recent rate hike.

In Brazil, more uncertainty about the fiscal scenario, after President Jair Bolsonaro speaks about a possible salary increase for public servants.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, November 17th.

1. Precatory and fiscal uncertainty

President Jair Bolsonaro said, during a trip to Dubai, that the fiscal space made possible by the PEC dos Precatório can be used for more purposes, not just the payment of the Brazil Aid, as previously disclosed by the federal government.

By circumventing the spending ceiling, the PEC, which was approved in the second round in the Chamber and should still be considered in the Senate, would also make room for granting increases to the civil service. According to the government, the PEC would make room for R$91.6 billion in the budget.

The court orders, which are already judged government debts that must be paid to the holders, can be postponed not only for the payment of R$400 to the needy population, but to raise the salaries of civil servants on the eve of elections – which should generate a permanent expense to public coffers. At this stage, Brazil Aid starts to be paid this Wednesday (17th) with an average value of R$ 224.

The 2022 Budget Rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) said that there is no possibility for an adjustment next year.

Reuters says that sources in the economic team assess the billionaire impact on the 2022 Budget with this salary increase signaled by the president. According to the news agency, any increase above 3% would depend on further cuts to be made within the current rules of the spending ceiling.

2. A two horse race

President Joe Biden told reporters that he will decide by the end of the week whether or not to rename (Fed) as president of the . The announcement may not happen until next week, however, according to Bloomberg.

It is speculated that Powell’s only rival for the job is the Fed Governor, . Given Brainard’s already strong influence on Fed policy, a high degree of continuity seems likely, whatever the choice.

The decision comes as the currency hits new highs in 16 months on foreign exchange markets. Stronger-than-expected surges in October on Tuesday prompted fresh bets on the Fed, accelerating the phasing out of its asset purchases and increasing those until the middle of next year.

3. Xi and Biden to conduct nuclear negotiations

More details emerged from the telephone conversation between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, revealing the vaguely positive tone both sides adopted after Monday’s call.

The two countries agreed to hold talks about their nuclear arsenals after discussing the need for “strategic stability” in their call. The move suggests that China, which recently tested a “hypersonic” missile launch system, is being taken more seriously as a nuclear threat by the US.

The two leaders also reportedly discussed coordinated action to release strategic reserves to cut prices.

4. Actions set to open mixed; Amazon triggers alert against Visa

US equities are likely to open mixed later on another hectic day with retail stock swings. Lowe’s (NYSE:) has already started rolling the ball with one hand on profit. TJX (NYSE:) and target (NYSE:) (SA:) will follow before the market opens, while chip maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ:) (SA:) leads the latest results to be released.

At 8:51 am, prices were down 22 points, or less than 0.06%, while prices were down 0.03%. Valued 0.1%.

Other actions likely to be in focus include credit card names and payments, after Amazon faced off against Visa (NYSE:) (SA:) over its efforts to raise UK rates after Brexit. The e-commerce giant has said it will no longer accept UK-issued Visa cards, suggesting there are many alternative payment options today.

5. Oil drops after Covid’s inventory and advance report

Oil prices are testing a seven-week low after a weak-looking inventories report and other reports of Covid-19-related downturns in Europe, as the northern hemisphere enters winter.

Germany’s government is expected to discuss introducing a blockade for the unvaccinated, mimicking rules introduced by neighboring Austria over the weekend. Ireland’s government, for its part, has recommended that all those who can work from home do so, in an effort to reduce rising hospitalization rates.

At 8:53 am, WTI oil futures were down 0.93% to $78.97 a barrel, while oil futures were down 0.99% to $81.72 a barrel.