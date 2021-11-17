Sthefane Matos’s fiance appears without wedding ring in Instagram photo

Victor Igoh, engaged to Sthefane Matos, from A Fazenda 13, appeared without a wedding ring in one click on Instagram and aroused the curiosity of internet users this Wednesday morning (11/17). In his last publications during the night, the influencer still wore the ring and took the opportunity to thank the congratulations on his birthday. Around 03:00 am, he made his last registration using the ring and wished his followers good night.

During the night of last Tuesday (16/11), Victor had shared that because he had so many questions on his mind, he had even forgotten that it was his birthday the next day. He even joked about the situation and said that he would still organize the celebration.

When starting today wishing congratulations to himself, the absence of the jewel aroused the curiosity of internet users, who soon noticed the lack of the item on their left finger. Victor, at the time of this article, has not made any new appearances on social media and has only reposted his friends’ congratulations on his birthday.

After Mirella and Dynho’s separation announcement, the LeoDias Column sought out the influencer, who opted for silence. However, it is worth remembering that on other occasions, he even expressed his dissatisfaction with Sthe’s behavior in the reality show. “She had behaviors that I didn’t like, she had behaviors that I don’t agree with as a partner. But her attitudes in the game do not detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is”, she said.