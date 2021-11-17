‘Stop Being Fake’ · TV News

Solange Gomes incorporated the owner Geralda, from BBB16, after the formation of the farm in A Fazenda 13. On the last bench in the hot seat, the ex-Banheira do Gugu received support from her colleagues, but refused Dayane Mello’s hug. “Stop being fake,” she snapped.

Soon after the end of the program, the four farmers were comforted by their friends still on the voting balcony, but Solange didn’t even want to know about the model’s support. “Want what with that? How ridiculous,” she fumed.

The moment of revolt happened while the actress was being hugged by Aline Mineiro, who is also in the countryside. At the same time, the former Big Brother Italia contestant patted Solange’s back, in line to hug her too.

“Fake asshole, snake,” continued the veteran, while Dayane went to celebrate with MC Gui the result of the vote. The speech recalled the reactions of Dona Geralda, who ordered Cocoa [Maria Claudia] stop being fake in the 16th edition of Big Brother Brasil and ended up becoming a meme on social media.

In addition to Solange and Aline, they also went to Rico Melquiades and Valentina Francavilla. Only the ex-panicat will be left out of the Farmer’s Test and is right on the hot seat.

Check the moment below:

Solange telling the international model to stop being fake #RoçaAFazenda pic.twitter.com/kIqHy9SdVN — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 17, 2021

