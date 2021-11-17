Surgeon who deformed patients’ noses says: ‘I feel defeated’

Investigated by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry for the deformation of the noses of 30 patients in São Paulo, the renowned plastic surgeon Alan Landecker said in an interview with Fantástico that he feels “a defeated person”. He denied, however, that he committed a medical error.

The Civil Police and the Public Ministry are investigating Landecker’s responsibility for bacterial contamination of patients he operated on in three different hospitals in the last year.

In June, a Sanitary Surveillance inspection banned the use of surgical instruments in its clinic, which is located in an upscale neighborhood in the west side of the capital. The report to which Fantástico had access pointed to sterilization failures, indicating a “high risk” of contamination.

“I didn’t make any mistakes. I’m a human being like everyone else, like the patients included,” Landecker said in his first interview about the case. “We doctors are not gods.”

Mistakes can happen. But they are not intentional errors, they are not willful errors, they may be judgmental errors. The fact is that there is no serious, definitive and reliable proof that the medical team made any kind of error during the procedure.”

Alan Landecker, plastic surgeon

He says he discovered the infections in January, when he changed the location of the procedures. Asked how it feels to look at patients with a deformed nose, he said:

I feel like a loser because we work in such an absurd level of detail.”

Alan Landecker, plastic surgeon

victims

In the same article, one of the patients, businessman Veraldino Júnior, from Minas Gerais, said that he still lives with the problem. He, who takes antibiotics in his veins for three hours a day, had to suspend one of the medications because it was causing deafness.

“I’ve been living for 14 months because of a nose. I’ve spent more than R$300,000 on a doctor, plane travel, medication. The aesthetic part is no longer important to me. Today I just want to live. I want to go back to work, to have a life,” laments Junior.

Former model Sarah Cardoso is still undergoing treatment. She says she had a hole in her nose, with the cartilage exposed.

“It’s very difficult for you to look in the mirror and not recognize yourself. It’s very sad that a dream of yours has turned into such a long nightmare,” he said.