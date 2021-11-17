Sylvinho is informed and Corinthians can sell striker for R$ 12 million

Continuing with the total focus on the dispute of the Brazilian Championship, looking for a direct place in Libertadores, the Corinthians is managing to achieve a financial balance this season, since the arrival of Duilio Monteiro Alves. Aiming to follow this pattern in 2022, the board plans to make some sales, with the intention of reaching a target of approximately R$100 million.

As a kickoff, Timão accepted the offer and concluded the sale of midfielder Ángelo Araos, who was not planned by coach Sylvinho. Without receiving opportunities, the Chilean player will act in Mexican football, after the Alvinegra board negotiated the values ​​with Necaxa, receiving an amount of R$ 5 million initially.

However, in addition to the midfielder, there are other players that are not on schedule for 2022 and will certainly be traded soon, either definitively or even through a loan, if proposals reach the directors. However, new decisions by the club should only take place at the end of the current season.

Anyway, even preferring to wait for the end of the Brasileirão, Corinthians continues to receive polls for its players: according to journalist Jorge Nicola, the club received offers for the departure of striker André Luis and the values ​​are around R$ 12 million. The clubs interested in hiring the player were not revealed by the journalist, but it is believed that they are proposals coming from Japan and South Korea.

So far, however, the club has not publicly confirmed the emergence of offers for the athlete’s departure, but it is a piece that should not be included in the 2022 planning. in São Jorge Park. At the time, it was purchased for just R$800,000 from Ponte Preta, that is, it can earn a million dollar sum if this possible offer is officially presented.