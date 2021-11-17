Sylvinho tries to do what no Corinthians coach has been able to do since Cristvo Borges

Corinthians is about to face Flamengo. For the Brazilian Championship, Timão hasn’t beaten the Rio opponent since 2016, when Cristóvão Borges’ team scored 4-0 at Neo Química Arena. Sylvinho faces the mission of leaving with the three points at 9:30 pm this Wednesday.

In 2018, when coached by Jair Ventura, Corinthians managed to beat Flamengo, but for the Copa do Brasil. Also at the Neo Química Arena, Timão scored 2-1, with goals from Danilo Avelar and Pedrinho. That same year, just a few days later, the Parque São Jorge team again faced the Rio de Janeiro team, for the Brasileirão, but lost 3-0.

Since the last victory at the Brazilian Nationals, then, several coaches have gone through Timão. Counting only the championship of the running points, there were ten clashes since then. Under the command of names such as Oswaldo de Oliveira, Carille, Osmar Loss, Jair Ventura and Vagner Mancini, Corinthians failed to beat Flamengo.

Sylvinho already had this opportunity in the first round, but the team was defeated 3-1. The coach ordered Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, Roni, Gabriel, Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Jô the field. Vitinho scored the only goal of the match. As in the first half of the competition, both teams come from a victory.

Remember the last ten games between Corinthians and Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians 1 x 3 Flamengo – 08/01/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians – 02/14/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 1 x 5 Flamengo – 10/18/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Flamengo 4 x 1 Corinthians – 11/03/2019 – Brasileirão 2019

Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo – 07/21/2019 – Brasileirão 2019

Corinthians 0 x 3 Flamengo – 10/05/2018 – Brasileirão 2018

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – 06/03/2018 – Brasileirão 2018

Flamengo 3 x 0 Corinthians – 11/19/2017 – Brasileirão 2017

Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo – 7/30/2017 – Brasileirão 2017

Flamengo 2 x 2 Corinthians – 10/23/2016 – Brasileirão 2016

