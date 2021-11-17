Tacchini Offers Cap That Prevents Hair Loss During Cancer Treatment | Studio 87.7 FM Radio

In recent weeks, the Cancer Institute at Hospital Tacchini started to offer a new technology that helps prevent the hair loss of patients undergoing chemotherapy. The cooling cap or capillary cryotherapy reduces the blood flow in the hair follicles and reduces the absorption of medication in the region, preventing hair loss.

The device needs to be connected to the person approximately 30 minutes before the start of chemotherapy and is not removed until 90 minutes after the end of the session. The success rate varies from 60% to 100%, depending on the intensity of the treatment.

“Hair loss can represent a significant change in self-image, which can affect self-esteem and even the patient’s response to coping with the disease. The use of the cap impacts on several aspects such as social interaction and maintenance of the daily routine. It is certainly a significant advance to have this technology available”, describes Dr. Nicole Golin, technical director of Hospital Tacchini.

Cap is not indicated for any type of cancer

Despite not having known side effects, the device is not indicated for hematological cancers, that is, those that affect the bloodstream, such as lymphomas and leukemias. This is because the cap works exactly from the contraction of blood vessels and could reduce the effectiveness of the treatment against the disease.

Service is offered to private and insured patients

As the legislation prevents any charge being generated for patients undergoing treatment by the single system, the hospital cannot offer them the new technology to SUS patients. Therefore, so far, the use of the cap is offered to private or insured patients.

home care

For the treatment with the cap to be even more effective, it is recommended that the patient spend four to five days without washing their hair and avoid brushing it too much. Dry shampoos are a good option in this case. It is also not recommended to use a hair dryer or flat iron. Furthermore, no type of chemistry, such as progressive ones, is allowed.

PHOTO: Alexandre Brusa