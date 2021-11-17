Taís Araújo exposes Walcyr Carrasco for forcing her to record a sex scene

Actress Taís Araújo made a shocking revelation in her participation in Roda Viva on Monday night (15), on TV Cultura. Invited to interview Zezé Motta, she recalled an embarrassing situation that she lived in Xica da Silva (1996), when she was 17 years old: Walcyr Carrasco got angry and publicly criticized her for refusing to record an anal sex scene.

The comment came at a time when Taís wanted to know if Zezé felt too erotic on television for the simple fact of having black skin. The veteran was stunned by Taís’s report. “That story you told I never knew,” reported Zeze, visibly surprised.

The two continued talking about the distorted view that most people have of Xica da Silva, always from the perspective of eroticism, erasing all her political representation for her time. Zezé said that at the time he played Xica da Silva in the movies, he got tired of giving interviews to defend that the character was not just a sexual woman.

Check out the moment when the two talk about this embarrassing passage between Taís and Walcyr Carrasco: