Tales of Shadowland is a Brazilian game with NFT transactions

Tales of Shadowland is the first game from the Brazilian studio UMZI Games Studio, announced this Tuesday (16). The MMORPG will be released in alpha format in January 2022.

The game will be free, with gameplay focused on PvP (player against player), PvE (player against environment) and GvG (guild against guild). Tales of Shadowland it will also have a system for item creation, resource harvesting, animal domestication and NFT transactions (these, by the way, which have not yet been detailed).

According to an official statement, the game wants to offer gameplay focused on skills, levels and classes, which will be essential to advance the content. André Ferreira, founder of the studio, spoke about the project idea: “When we had the idea of ​​creating a game, we wanted to do something to remember our childhood time, when we gathered on vacation to play Ultima Online, Diablo 2, Ragnarök and various other games that marked an era.”

UMZI Game Studio was founded in January 2021, as the brainchild of André Ferreira, Douglas Mesquita (also known as Rato Borrachudo), Higor Bissoli and Augusto Rocha.