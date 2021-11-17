Taxi driver becomes hero in England after stopping terrorist attack

The taxi driver David Perry. Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Driver stopped bomb from detonating in hospital

Artifact exploded in car, killing suspect

British Prime Ministers commented on the case

This Sunday, an English taxi driver became a national hero after preventing a terrorist attack on a women’s hospital in the city of Liverpool on Sunday (14). David Perry locked the suspect in the vehicle to prevent him from taking a bomb to the hospital. The artifact ended up exploding inside the car. The taxi driver was hospitalized, but he was already discharged.

“The case is still under investigation so I can’t comment on the details or say exactly what kind of incident it was, but it appears that the taxi driver in question behaved with incredible courage,” said Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister.

The bomb exploded as the car stopped in front of the hospital. The passenger carrying the artifact was Emad Al Swealmeen, who died in the explosion. He had boarded the taxi and asked to be taken to the hospital, in a journey of about 10 minutes.

The taxi driver’s wife, Rachel Perry, said her husband is lucky to be alive. “The explosion happened when he was in the car, and how he managed to escape is a miracle.”

According to the local Daily Mail, David Perry realized the passenger was suspicious and locked him in his car before he could escape. The information has not yet been confirmed by the British anti-terrorism police.

“It appears that the taxi driver in question behaved with an incredible presence of mind and courage,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said the taxi driver’s heroic efforts averted what could have been a terrible disaster.

This Monday (15), the United Kingdom raised the country’s threat to terrorism to serious, the second most serious alert level.

Keep reading

“We are raising the threat level from ‘major’ to ‘serious’,” Interior Minister Priti Patel announced on television. He said the events in Liverpool were the second act considered to be a terrorist act after the assassination of MP David Amess a month ago.

On Sunday night, anti-terrorism police reported the arrest of “three men aged 29, 26 and 21” under the “terrorism law” in the Kensington area. This Monday, the police announced the arrest of a fourth man, 20 years old.

According to Russ Jackson, head of the anti-terrorism police in northwest England, the reasons for this “act of terrorism” are not yet known. Still, investigators believe the explosive device was manufactured by the passenger. Searches were carried out on Monday in two places where the suspect would have lived.

The case took place during the holiday of “Remembrance Day” in the United Kingdom, which honors the victims of war. A few hundred meters away, soldiers, veterans and members of the public gathered for a tribute at Liverpool Cathedral.

Police work on the possibility that the explosion could have been aimed at commemorations. “We can’t make a connection right now, but it’s a line of investigation we’re exploring,” Jackson said at a news conference this Monday.