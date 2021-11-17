Teen reports being raped by nearly 400 men in India

Indian police last week arrested seven men on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in the Beed district of Maharashtra state. As the victim, who was homeless, she was raped by about 400 people. Information is from CNN.

According to the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee of India (CWC), the girl said she was asking for money at a bus stop when she was allegedly forced by three men to work with sex. At least two police officers would be among the abusers.

Also according to the CWV, the girl was able to identify at least 25 suspects of committing rape. In a statement on Monday (15), local police said they had registered cases against eight men – including a minor – relating to rape and the law to protect children from sexual crimes.

Authorities also registered a case under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act. In testimony, the girl told police that at age 13, she was married to a 33-year-old man who sexually abused her.

The victim also said that she was sexually abused by her father, which led her to leave the two houses and sleep at the bus stop.

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana said this is “the most tragic (rape) case in history.” “This girl was tortured every day,” she said, adding that police failed to protect her. “We want strict action against all the guilty,” urged Yogita.

