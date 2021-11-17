The 100 best inventions of 2021, according to Time

every year the magazine Team elects the top 100 inventions on the planet. In the 2021 list, you can find a streak of respect — like vaccines, a robot that emotionally cares for children, a folding cell phone, an easy-to-wear sneaker, and a Jeff Bezos rocket, for example.

To carry out the selection, the magazine carried out a first curatorship based on indications from editors and correspondents around the world. Afterwards, candidates were evaluated on a number of factors, including originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and impact.

Among the innovations, the highlight goes to Covid vaccines, made from different technologies. Another vaccine that made the list is against Malaria, approved by the WHO (World Health Organization) in October and considered a historic achievement.

The accessibility category was also highlighted, with Nike’s Go FlyEase shoes. Its main attraction is the ease of wearing shoes, without needing the help of hands — which can help people with disabilities to have more independence.

In the field of robotics, the mention goes to “Robin, the Robot”, a robot developed to provide emotional support to hospitalized children.

Among electronics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 model gained prominence. The company’s new generation of folding cell phones is betting on the design of the old flip phones, but which, when opened, become a smartphone with a touch-sensitive screen.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket — the company of American billionaire Jeff Bezos — which took a new step in the era of space tourism in 2021 was also highlighted.

You can see the full list below.

Medical care

Covid-19 vaccines

DCTclock, by Linus Health

Malaria vaccine

Electronics

Paper Shoot Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Laptop Framework

Syng Cell Alpha

Infinite Objects NFT Video Print

nurtrue

Espresso Display

Vecnos IQUI

JLab JBuds Frames

Accessibility

OrCam Read

Permobil Explorer Mini

Nike GO FlyEase

Revolve Air

Applications and Software

MTA Live Subway Map

neeva

Subdial

ADT SoSecure

Beauty

Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C +

SPF 40 Serum

L’Oréal Water Saver

Opulus Beauty Labs Treatment

System

Everist Waterless Haircare

Concentrates

Welfare

Lululemon Take Form Mat

Quip Mouthwash

Emme Smart Birth Control System

social good

CAKE Kalk AP

benedict

Crisis Contact Simulator

Reeddi

ProxyAddress

toys and games

Sproutel Purble

Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand

Lego recycled brick

Playdate

steam deck

Story Time Chess

Food and drink

Sfoglini Cascatelli

SAVRpak

Kuleana Tuna

Connectivity

Kudo Marketplace

Mobilus Labs mobiWAN

In-telligent BuzzBell

design

Clove Sneakers

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2

Gott-Goldberg-Vanderbei Projection

education

The Learning Passport

Sphero Indi

Amira and the StoryCraft

Training

LG C1

Roland VAD706 V-Drums Acoustic Design Electronic Drum Kit

kiswe

Style

unspun

Underwear pumps

Rothy’s Driving Loafer

Experimental

Illusory Material

Boom XB-1 supersonic demonstrator

Choose Precision Skincare

Synchron Stetron

Finance

realm

Capitalize Online 401 Rollover Platform

Fitness

Tonal

VICIS Zero2 Trench

BodyEnergy BE-A230

Artificial intelligence

NVIDIA Omniverse

Flawless AI TrueSync

Adobe Super Resolution

I understand AIM

Caption AI

Paternity

Juno Bassinet

ChiccoDuo Hybrid

Elvie Stride

Productivity

TimeChi

teamflow

Ford Pro Power Onboard

SlateSafety BioTrac Band

Augmented reality and virtual reality

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart

Google Maps Live View

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform

glasses

robotics

robin the robot

Relativity Space Stargate

home health

Covid-19 Home Test Kits

mila

Abbott NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic

EcoQube

Sustainability

BlueConduit

Supply Plant

Huue

Boox

EcoFlow DELTA Pro

watershed

Transport

Einride

ElectReon

Nuro R2

ample

Lyft New E-Bike

Travel