The 100 best inventions of 2021, according to Time

every year the magazine Team elects the top 100 inventions on the planet. In the 2021 list, you can find a streak of respect — like vaccines, a robot that emotionally cares for children, a folding cell phone, an easy-to-wear sneaker, and a Jeff Bezos rocket, for example.
To carry out the selection, the magazine carried out a first curatorship based on indications from editors and correspondents around the world. Afterwards, candidates were evaluated on a number of factors, including originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and impact.
Among the innovations, the highlight goes to Covid vaccines, made from different technologies. Another vaccine that made the list is against Malaria, approved by the WHO (World Health Organization) in October and considered a historic achievement.
The accessibility category was also highlighted, with Nike’s Go FlyEase shoes. Its main attraction is the ease of wearing shoes, without needing the help of hands — which can help people with disabilities to have more independence.
In the field of robotics, the mention goes to “Robin, the Robot”, a robot developed to provide emotional support to hospitalized children.
Among electronics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 model gained prominence. The company’s new generation of folding cell phones is betting on the design of the old flip phones, but which, when opened, become a smartphone with a touch-sensitive screen.
Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket — the company of American billionaire Jeff Bezos — which took a new step in the era of space tourism in 2021 was also highlighted.
You can see the full list below.
Medical care
- Covid-19 vaccines
- DCTclock, by Linus Health
- Malaria vaccine
Electronics
- Paper Shoot Camera
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
- Laptop Framework
- Syng Cell Alpha
- Infinite Objects NFT Video Print
- nurtrue
- Espresso Display
- Vecnos IQUI
- JLab JBuds Frames
Accessibility
- OrCam Read
- Permobil Explorer Mini
- Nike GO FlyEase
- Revolve Air
Applications and Software
- MTA Live Subway Map
- neeva
- Subdial
- ADT SoSecure
Beauty
- Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C +
- SPF 40 Serum
- L’Oréal Water Saver
- Opulus Beauty Labs Treatment
- System
- Everist Waterless Haircare
- Concentrates
Welfare
- Lululemon Take Form Mat
- Quip Mouthwash
- Emme Smart Birth Control System
social good
- CAKE Kalk AP
- benedict
- Crisis Contact Simulator
- Reeddi
- ProxyAddress
toys and games
- Sproutel Purble
- Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand
- Lego recycled brick
- Playdate
- steam deck
- Story Time Chess
Food and drink
- Sfoglini Cascatelli
- SAVRpak
- Kuleana Tuna
Connectivity
- Kudo Marketplace
- Mobilus Labs mobiWAN
- In-telligent BuzzBell
design
- Clove Sneakers
- Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2
- Gott-Goldberg-Vanderbei Projection
education
- The Learning Passport
- Sphero Indi
- Amira and the StoryCraft
Training
- LG C1
- Roland VAD706 V-Drums Acoustic Design Electronic Drum Kit
- kiswe
Style
- unspun
- Underwear pumps
- Rothy’s Driving Loafer
Experimental
- Illusory Material
- Boom XB-1 supersonic demonstrator
- Choose Precision Skincare
- Synchron Stetron
Finance
- realm
- Capitalize Online 401 Rollover Platform
- Fitness
- Tonal
- VICIS Zero2 Trench
- BodyEnergy BE-A230
- Artificial intelligence
- NVIDIA Omniverse
- Flawless AI TrueSync
- Adobe Super Resolution
- I understand AIM
- Caption AI
Paternity
- Juno Bassinet
- ChiccoDuo Hybrid
- Elvie Stride
Productivity
- TimeChi
- teamflow
- Ford Pro Power Onboard
- SlateSafety BioTrac Band
Augmented reality and virtual reality
- Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart
- Google Maps Live View
- Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform
- glasses
robotics
- robin the robot
- Relativity Space Stargate
home health
- Covid-19 Home Test Kits
- mila
- Abbott NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic
- EcoQube
Sustainability
- BlueConduit
- Supply Plant
- Huue
- Boox
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro
- watershed
Transport
- Einride
- ElectReon
- Nuro R2
- ample
- Lyft New E-Bike
Travel
- JetKids BedBox
- New Shepard
- ENO SkyLite