the diseases that can be transmitted when doing your nails

Simple questions, but they often end up being ignored. When you go to get your nails done, do you usually bring your own pliers? Check whether the tools used are disposable or how they are sterilized?

If the answer to these questions is no, I’m sorry to let you know, but we have a problem. It turns out that, despite appearing to be harmless, the tools used by manicures and pedicures can be a vector for the transmission of serious diseases.

The infectious disease physician, Ingrid Cotta, points out that there are guidelines from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) that must be followed by beauty salons.

“There are sharp materials there, which are pliers. Faced with a sharp material, there is a risk of transmitting infections, especially viral ones,” he explained.

The standard determines that pliers, spatulas and other metal tools are sterilized between one customer and another and kept in a clean and dry place with date of sterilization on the package.

Understand the risks of sharing pliers and spatulas when doing your nails

The problems, according to infectious disease physician Ingrid Cotta, range from mycoses – on the skin or nails – to the transmission of more serious diseases, such as HIV. See the explanation below:

Fungal Infections – On the skin, these are called chilblains, on the nails they are known as onychomycosis. They are the most common in beauty salons and also have the simplest treatment.

In the case of skin, the treatment can take from one and four weeks. In the nails, about four months.

Virus-borne diseases – According to the specialist, these are the most serious cases that really worry doctors.

“The virus of Hepatitis B stays on the surface for up to six days. The virus of hepatitis C can stay up to 24 hours and the HIV for up to an hour. Imagine that a pliers that came into contact with the blood of someone infected is used on another client, it comes into contact with someone else’s blood,” adds Ingrid.

Bacterial Infections – According to the infectologist, if the toenail or the area around the nail appears red, hot or swollen a few days after your pedicure, you may have a bacterial infection of your skin or nails.

“The treatment could include antibiotics and possibly an incision to drain the area,” explains an excerpt from an article by the Cleveland Clinic, in the United States.

Vaccine and individual tools can prevent manicure problems, says expert

The main guideline of infectologist Ingrid Cotta is to take your own pliers when doing your nails. Also, it is important to hepatitis B vaccination, an incurable disease.

“It is a vaccine of excellent efficacy and available in our country, both for professionals in the beauty salon and for users,” he stated.

In case of a cut, running water and soap are sufficient to neutralize pathogens. The doctor contraindicates the use of abrasive substances, such as alcohol and hydrogen peroxide.

*With information from Portal R7