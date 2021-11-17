The Farm 13: Climão! Adriane Galisteu kicks live in MC Gui: “We want”

Live during the formation of Roça, Adriane Galisteu showed personality by giving the pawn a cut.

the presenter Adriane Galisteu showed personality by kicking live on MC GUI during the formation of the Roça in The farm early in the morning this Wednesday (17).

It all started when the funkeiro went to vote and criticized harshly Rich Melquiades.

“But I think it’s very dirty on his part, because in here many things happen that he [Rico] can judge our game, judge our personality within the game”, started.

“And he always tries to snipe me, to put me down, and I think that’s also part of his game, and I think it’s a little dirty. So in regards to that, I talked to him, but he went back to doing it again. So once again I asked with total respect, but he ended up attacking me in a very aggressive way”, shot.

As soon as MC GUI finished your vow, Adriane Galisteu he asked that the one who received the vote could comment on what had just happened.

“Rico, comment on this justification by MC Gui, please”, he requested.

“Dri, I will be brief. I thought he was a singer and not an actor, right? Girl, he knew how to interpret well”, started Rich Melquiades which was interrupted by the funkeiro. He got angry. “Come here, I waited for you to speak, can you let me speak?”, he requested.

MC GUI then he said that he could no longer stand to hear the pawn’s voice and was kicked by Galisteus.

“MC Gui, you might not want to hear it, but we want to hear it, ok? Please”, she fired. On social networks, the moment was successful among viewers.

Look:

detonated

Influencer’s mother Rich Melquiades, the always steady Power Melquiades, used social networks at dawn this Wednesday (17) to defend his son. Annoyed, she countered the comment and said her son is very polite.

“I did, I educated Ricardo very well. So well that he learned my education correctly and put the canine snake in its place”, he said with a laugh. “It’s just the beginning, ok? He still has the coat so he can find out it was the canine snake”, stated.