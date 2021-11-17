The Game Awards 2021: Meet the “Games Oscar” nominees | Events

🎮 TechTudo Best of the Year Awards: see 2021 winners game, mobile and notebook
The Game Awards 2021 reveals nominees for the award’s thirty categories — Photo: Disclosure/The Game Awards
Through the event’s official website, you can vote for your favorite games in each of the categories. To do this, simply access the page at https://thegameawards.com/nominees and click on “start voting”. It is worth noting that you must login with a social network for the votes to be counted. Among the options are twitter, Facebook, Google and Twitch.
In addition to awarding the best games of the year, The Game Awards are also known for giving a glimpse of what’s next in the industry. According to presenter Geoff Keighley, this year’s edition should feature 40 to 50 games, with unpublished ads reaching the double digits.
The Game Awards unveils 2021 Game of the Year nominees — Photo: Press Release/The Game Awards
- Deathloop;
- It Takes Two;
- Metroid Dread;
- Psychonauts 2;
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart;
- Resident Evil Village.
- Dream;
- Fuslie;
- gauls;
- Ibai;
- Grefg.
- 12 Minutes;
- Death’s Door;
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits;
- Incryption;
- loop hero.
- The Artful Escape;
- The Forgotten City;
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits;
- Sable;
- Valheim.
- Back 4 Blood;
- Chivalry 2;
- Deathloop;
- Far Cry 6;
- Return
Action and Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy;
- Metroid Dread;
- Psychonauts 2;
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart;
- Resident Evil Village.
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles;
- Guilty Gear Strive;
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina;
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl;
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown.
- It Takes Two;
- Mario Party Superstars;
- New Pokémon Snap;
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury;
- WarioWare: Get It Together.
Simulator and Strategy Game
- Age of Empires 4;
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination;
- Humankind;
- Incryption;
- Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Sport and Racing Game
- hitman 3;
- I Expect You to Die 2;
- Lone Echo 2;
- resident Evil 4;
- Sniper Elite VR.
- Deathloop;
- Forza Horizon 5;
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart;
- Resident Evil Village;
- Return
Games for Impact (games with social appeal)
- Before Your Eyes;
- Boyfriend Dungeon;
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale;
- Life is Strange: True Colors;
- In the Longer Home.
- Deathloop;
- It Takes Two;
- Life is Strange: True Colors;
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy;
- Psychonauts 2.
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6;
- Forza Horizon 5;
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy;
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart;
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown.
- Deathloop;
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits;
- Psychonauts 2;
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart;
- The Artful Escape.
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Deathloop;
- NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139;
- Marvel”s Guardians of the Galaxy;
- The Artful Escape.
- Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colors);
- Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6);
- Jason E. Kelley (Deathloop);
- Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village);
- Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop).
- Back 4 Blood;
- It Takes Two;
- Knockout City;
- Monster Hunter Rise;
- New World;
- Valheim.
- Apex Legends;
- Call of Duty: Warzone;
- Final Fantasy XIV Online;
- Fortnite;
- Genshin Impact.
Better Community Support
- Apex Legends;
- Destiny 2;
- Final Fantasy XIV Online;
- Fortnite;
- No Man’s Sky.
- Chris “”Simp”” Lehr
- Heo “”ShowMaker” Su;
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov;
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev;
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo.
- Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty);
- DWG KIA (League of Legends);
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO);
- Sentinels (Valorant);
- Team Spirit (DotA 2).
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev;
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov;
- Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi;
- James “Crowder” Crowder;
- Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun.
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship;
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021;
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020;
- The International 2021;
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters.
With information from The Game Awards