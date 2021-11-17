The Game Awards 2021: See the full list of nominated games

The production of The Game Awards revealed, this Tuesday (16), all the games nominated for the best of the year award in 2021. In the main category, Game of the Year, the list did not bring any great surprises. Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village were the nominees for the Best Game of 2021 award.
The 2021 The Game Awards party, which is traditionally hosted by Geoff Keighley will be held on December 9th.
Check out the main awards and competitors below:
Game of the Year
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Narative
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of the Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Score and Music (Best Soundtrack)
- cyberpunk 2077
- deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Performance
- Erika Mori (Life is Strange)
- Giancarlo Sposito (Far Cry 6)
- Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha (deathloop)
- Jason E. Kelley (deathloop)
Best Ongoing Game
- APEX Legends
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
Best Independent Game
- Twelve Minutes
- death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Incryption
- loop hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content Creator of the Year
- dream
- Fuslie
- gauls
- Ibai
- The Grefg
Best Esport Games
- Call of Duty
- CS: GO
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Debut Indie Game
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- sable
- Valheim
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Rider Republic
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get it together!
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- humankind
- Incryption
- Flight Simulator
Best Role Playing Game
- cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- return
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game for Impact Award
- Before Your Eyes
- boyfriend dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Audio Design
- deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- return
Best Game Direction
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- return
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Forbidden West horizon
- Sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild
- starfield
So, what did you think of the nominees? Which of these games will you vote to be the best of 2021? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!