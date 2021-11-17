The Game Awards: Gaules, s1mple, PGL Major, Worlds and more nominees | sports

The Game Awards, an awards ceremony that honors the best video games, revealed the complete list of nominees for 2021.gauls” is in the Content Creator of the Year category. Other than that, Call of Duty, CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant are competing for the Best Sports Game award. Current CS:GO Major Champion Oleksandr “simple” was also nominated.
Gaules at Cartola FC — Photo: Disclosure
Voting is now open to the public and can be done through the official site of The Game Awards. The winners will be revealed on December 9th at the official ceremony, which will take place in person in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See the complete list of nominees in the esports area:
- dream
- Fuslie
- gauls
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best eSports game 2021
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best eSports player 2021
- Yes P
- showmaker
- Collapse
- simple
- TenZ
Best eSports team 2021
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Best eSports Coach 2021
- Silent
- ENGH
- B1ad3
- Crowder
- haha
Best eSports event 2021
- Worlds Championship 2021 (League of Legends)
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021 (CS:GO)
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
- The International 2021 (Dot 2)