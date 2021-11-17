The King of Fighters XV open beta is available for download

Facebook

SNK has made available the open beta download of The King of Fighters XV that happens this weekend for PS4 and PS5. Download via PS Store via the links below.

The test takes place at the following times, according to SNK:

Start: November 20, at 00:01 am (Brasilia time)

November 20, at 00:01 am (Brasilia time) The end: November 22, at 11:59 am (Brasilia time)

It’s worth noting that it’s basically the preload that’s available – nothing can be played at the moment (an “error initializing game service” screen will appear after the main menu).

The King of Fighters XV will be released on February 17, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Description:

This is the demo version of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Open Beta Test (released Feb 17, 2022) for PS5 and PS4 consoles. The purpose of this demo version is to improve the game’s online features. You don’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to participate, so join us and help us improve the KOF XV online experience.

Open Beta Test Details:

-Proof period

From 7:00 pm on November 19th to 6:59 am on November 22nd (PST)

-Platforms

PS5, PS4 *Supported intergenerational matches

-Game Modes

Online: Casual Match, Room Match

Offline: Versus Training

-Playable characters

Dolores, Shun’ei, Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, Chizuru Kagura, Yashiro Nanakase, Shermie, Chris

*Please note that the game may not work correctly during this test.

*An internet connection is required to play offline.

*This game cannot be played outside of the trial period.

*Data saved in this test cannot be transferred to the full version.

*The content of this quiz is subject to change without notice.

Update: in the tweet link below are the beta characters’ commands.

【KOF XV】

The command list for the 8 playable characters in the KOF XV Open Beta Test has been revealed! Use it to prepare for the upcoming beta test! https://t.co/XuttJgohk3#KOF #KOF15 #kofxvobt #kof15obt pic.twitter.com/tzT8rE5vWW — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) November 17, 2021