The Last Of Us 2, Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition and more discounted PS4 games

PS4 games are discounted up to 45% on Amazon. With titles like The Last Of Us Part II and Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition, this is a great opportunity for gamers who own the Sony console and want to refresh their gallery.

Don’t worry if you have a PS5. Sony’s next-gen consoles feature backwards compatibility, making many PS4 games run smoothly and in high definition on the fifth-gen PlayStation.

Below, the IGN Brazil selected five PS4 games at Amazon* discount. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations.

The Last Of Us Part II

Five years after their perilous journey across post-pandemic America, Ellie and Joel settle in Jackson, Wyoming. Living in a thriving community of survivors has brought them peace and stability despite the constant threat from the infected and other survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to bring about justice and find a solution. As she goes after those responsible, she is confronted with the physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

The Last Of Us Part II costs R$159.90 on Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West – Special Edition

Explore distant lands, take on bigger and more imposing machines, and meet amazing new tribes as you return to the distant, postapocalyptic future of Horizon. The earth is dying, relentless storms and an uncontrollable plague ravage what is left of humanity as terrifying machines roam the nearby territories. It’s up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world.

Released: February 18th

Horizon Forbidden West – Special Edition costs R$290.31 on Amazon

Death Stranding

Unleashing a series of supernatural events known as Death Stranding. With ghostly creatures plaguing the landscape and the planet on the brink of mass extinction, Sam Bridges will have to embark on a journey through the ravaged desert and save humanity from imminent annihilation.

Death Stranding costs R$89.17 on Amazon

Horizon Chase Turbo Senna Always

Horizon Chase Turbo Senna Always costs R$ 71.91 on Amazon

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

In this original Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll encounter powerful new beings and iconic characters, all involved in a fight for the fate of the galaxy. It’s time to show the universe what you’re capable of. You play the role of Star-Lord and everything is allowed with his daring combat style, from elemental pistols and jet boots to mass attacks.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy costs R$255.40 on Amazon

*Buying on the links above, IGN Brasil receives a share.

