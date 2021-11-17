The NATO emergency article Poland wants to invoke for migration crisis with Belarus

Polish soldiers on the Belarus border

Poland has placed the army at the border to prevent entry of migrants

Poland is about to invoke an exceptional NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) measure that has only been invoked a few times and only applies in emergency situations.

Throughout the 20th century this measure was never taken – not even at the height of the Cold War.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Sunday that he is in talks with the governments of Lithuania and Latvia on the possibility of invoking Article 4 of the NATO Treaty as a response to the crisis on the border with Belarus.

Since last August, thousands of men, women and children have gathered on Belarus’ western border with Poland.