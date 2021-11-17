The new personalized treatment for the 4 types of obesity, according to US experts

BBC General

Unlike what some weight loss gurus, influencers and advertising say, there is no magic pill, a revolutionary diet or an ideal treatment that can work as a generalizable and absolute solution to weight loss and fight obesity, according to doctors in the field. .

But a recent survey conducted at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in the United States, determined specific categories of obesity with the aim of establishing personalized treatments to fight the disease.

The Mayo Clinic is a US non-profit organization founded over a hundred years ago with a focus on health, education and research.

“There is a lot of misinformation about what can be done to lose weight,” says gastroenterologist Andrés Acosta, an obesity specialist at the Mayo Clinic, to BBC News Mundo (BBC’s Spanish service). “And well-sustained weight loss through available treatments remains a challenge in clinical practice.”

According to the obesity specialist, as far as is known today, the most effective way to lose weight requires a combination of care: diet, exercise and a project for changes in lifestyle.

In some cases, a second level of treatment with medication, endoscopy, or surgery may be necessary.

However, not all patients respond equally to these different interventions, and results vary widely.

Mayo Clinic ‘Let’s leave behind the idea that one thing will cure everyone, and let’s start thinking about personalized treatments for obesity,’ says Andrés Acosta

Therefore, Acosta and his team went to investigate what are the particular characteristics of overweight people and, mainly, obesity.

They identified four “phenotypes” of obesity and, based on that, conducted clinical studies over six years to define which treatments each of these groups responds best to.

Check the categories identified by the researchers.

1. The ‘hungry’ brain

Here are the obese people who cannot feel full, continually eating and repeating portions.

Therefore, each meal means an abundant intake of calories.

The brain and digestive system are connected, with the latter being responsible for sending satiety signals to the former. But in the case of people with “hungry brains,” “it’s like this sign never appears,” explains Acosta.

2. The ‘starving’ intestine

This phenotype includes those who eat normal portions but become hungry again within an hour or two.

This is also related to the messages the gut should send to the brain, ideally something like, “I just ate. I need time to digest my food and feel full.”

But when the bowel does not work well for some reason, these signals are lost and the feeling of hunger quickly returns.

Affected people tend to eat several times a day, between large meals.

Getty Images Some obesity phenotypes are attributed to a ‘hungry’ brain or gut

3. ‘Emotional’ food

People who eat in a way linked to their emotions, happy or sad, in times of stress or anxiety, belong to this group.

“When they have a good day, they go shopping at Dunkin’ Donuts (an American chain that sells donuts) and when they have a bad day… they go to Dunkin’ Donuts”, summarizes Andrés Acosta.

4. Slow combustion

The gastroenterologist says the fourth phenotype is symbolized by patients who come to his office saying their metabolism is “not working.”

“In fact, they have an inefficient metabolism,” explains the doctor.

These people do not burn calories corresponding to their weight, height, age and gender.

In the research carried out by the Mayo Clinic team, this was the least common phenotype. It was concluded that 22% of the studied patients were in this category, and the rest were distributed very similarly among the other three groups.

It was also found that almost a third of the survey participants belonged to more than one phenotype.

Treatments

Once the phenotypes are classified, it is necessary to identify the best treatment for each one of them.

The Mayo Clinic team developed an algorithm to treat 88 patients with medications tailored to their phenotype, while another 230 received standard care.

Patients who received personalized treatment lost 16% of their weight in one year, almost twice as much as those treated with the traditional method — they lost 9% of their weight.

“It’s a real change in medical practice against obesity,” celebrates Acosta. “Let’s leave behind the idea that one thing will cure everyone, and let’s start thinking about personalized obesity treatments based on pathophysiological phenotypes.”

In addition to establishing which specific medications each type can be treated with, it is important to define multidisciplinary treatments that include the option of endoscopies, surgeries, psychological therapy — specifically for the emotional feeding group — and diets.

Acosta and his team hope that the results of their research will change the way the disease is treated — today the main cause of type 2 diabetes, fatty liver and cardiovascular disease, among others.

“(That) let’s forget the idea that one thing will cure everyone and let’s start thinking about making a personalized obesity drug, based on pathophysiological phenotypes.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has tripled worldwide since 1975. There are 1.9 billion people over 18 years old with overweight and 650 million obese people in the world — the numbers are from 2016 .

