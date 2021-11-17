The Pope: Joseph teaches us to look to the periphery, to what the world does not want

Francis began the cycle of catechesis on Saint Joseph. “Never like today, in this time marked by a global crisis with different components, can he be support, comfort and guidance for us. That’s why I decided to dedicate a cycle of catechesis to him, which I hope can help us further to let us be enlightened by his example and by his witness”, said the Pope at the General Audience.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis began the cycle of catechesis on Saint Joseph, at the General Audience, this Wednesday (11/17), held in the Paul VI Room, on the theme “Saint Joseph and the environment in which he lived”.

Francis recalled that on “December 8, 1870, Blessed Pius IX proclaimed St. Joseph Patron of the Universal Church”.

After 150 years of that event, we are living a special year dedicated to Saint Joseph, and in the Apostolic Letter Patris Corde I collected some reflections on his figure. Never like today, in this time marked by a global crisis with different components, can he be support, comfort and guidance for us. That is why I decided to dedicate a cycle of catechesis to him, which I hope will help us further in allowing us to be enlightened by his example and witness.

Next, the Pontiff underlined that “in the Bible there are more than ten characters with the name of Joseph. The most important of all is the son of Jacob and Rachel, who, through various vicissitudes, from a slave, became the second person most important in Egypt after Pharaoh”.

Joseph has faith in God’s providence

The Pope explained that “the name Joseph in Hebrew means “God increase, God make it grow”. It is a desire, a blessing based on trust in God’s providence and refers especially to the fruitfulness and growth of children. reveals an essential aspect of José de Nazaré’s personality. He is a man full of faith in God, in his providence. He believes in the providence of God. Have faith in the providence of God. His entire action, narrated in the Gospel, is dictated by the certainty that God “grows”, “increases”, “adds”, that is, that God provides for the continuation of his plan of salvation. And in this, Joseph of Nazareth is very similar to Joseph of Egypt.”

According to Francis, “the main geographical references that refer to Joseph, Bethlehem and Nazareth also play an important role in understanding his figure. The Son of God did not choose Jerusalem as the place of his incarnation, but rather Belém and Nazaré, two peripheral villages, far from the cry of the chronicle and the power of the time. However, Jerusalem was the city loved by the Lord, the “holy city”, chosen by God to dwell in it. There dwelt the doctors of the Law, the scribes and Pharisees, the chief priests and the elders of the people.”

God manifests in the geographical and existential peripheries

“That’s why the choice of Bethlehem and Nazareth tells us that the periphery and marginality are preferred to God. Jesus was not born in Jerusalem, with all the court. No. He was born in the periphery. He lived his life for up to 30 years in that periphery, working as a carpenter. Like Joseph. For Jesus, the periphery and marginality are favorites,” the Pope said, adding:

Not taking this reality seriously amounts to not taking seriously the Gospel and the work of God, which continues to manifest itself in the geographical and existential peripheries. The Lord always acts hidden in the periphery. On the periphery of the soul, in feelings, in feelings that perhaps embarrass us. But, the Lord is there to help us move forward. The Lord continues to manifest himself in the peripheries, geographical and existential. In particular, Jesus goes in search of sinners, enters their homes, speaks with them, calls them to conversion. Jesus is rebuked for this. “Look at that teacher,” say the doctors of the law, “that teacher who eats with sinners, gets dirty.” But it also goes in search of those who did not do evil, but who suffered it: the sick, the hungry, the poor, the last. Jesus always goes towards the periphery. This should give us a lot of confidence, because the Lord knows the peripheries of our heart, the peripheries of our soul, the peripheries of our society, our city, our family, that somewhat dark part that we do not show, perhaps out of shame.

Look at what the world doesn’t want

According to the Pope, “in this respect, society at that time is not very different from ours. Today, there is also a center and a periphery. And the Church knows that it is called to announce the good news from the periphery. Joseph, that he is a carpenter from Nazareth and who trusts in God’s plan for his young bride and for himself, reminds the Church to fix its gaze on what the world deliberately ignores”.

“José teaches us not to look too much at the things the world praises, but to look at the angle, look at the shadows, at the periphery, at what the world doesn’t want. Remind everyone that we must give importance to what others discard.”

“In this sense, he is a master of the essential: he reminds us that what is really valuable does not attract our attention, but requires patient discernment to be discovered and valued. Let us ask him to intercede so that the whole Church may recover this discernment , this ability to discern and evaluate what is essential. Let’s start anew from Bethlehem, let’s start anew from Nazareth,” Francis added.

Saint Joseph, witness and protector

Finally, the Pope conveyed “a message to all men and women who live in the most forgotten geographical outskirts of the world or who experience situations of existential marginality.” “May they find in St. Joseph the witness and protector for whom to look”, said the Pontiff, making the following prayer:

Saint Joseph,

you who have always trusted in God,

and you made your choices

guided by your providence

teach us not to rely so much on our projects

but with your design of love.

You who came from the periphery

help us convert our gaze

and to prefer what the world discards and marginalizes.

Comfort those who feel alone

and support those who commit themselves in silence

to defend human life and dignity. Amen.