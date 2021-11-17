The rare case of an argentine woman who got rid of HIV without treatment and which encourages scientists

A woman from Argentina appears to have been rid of HIV without drugs or treatment — the second documented case of its kind in the world.

Doctors believe the patient’s immune system cleared the virus on its own.

Tests on more than 1 billion of its cells found no viable traces of the infection, according to the journal Archives of Internal Medicine.

If this process were able to be controlled, it could offer a way to effectively eliminate or cure HIV, experts say.