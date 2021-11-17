‘The Voice Brasil’: See how the teams stayed after Tira-teima | 2021

The Voice Brasil continues and leaves for another special phase. But before we go to the battles, let’s remember what happened at Tira-teima? The teams gave it a shake and some participants also got new mentors after a few ‘Got it'(s).
‘The Voice Brasil’: ‘Tira-teima with surprises and ‘Caught’ — Photo: Globo
Swap-swap between teams 🎯
Anna Julia was #TimeBrown and is now #TimeTeló — Photo: Gshow/Globo
Jamily Diwlay was #TimeLulu and is now #TimeIZA — Photo: Gshow / Globo
Ana Luiza Postingher was #TimeClaudia and is now #TimeLulu — Photo: Gshow/Globo
Andrielly Souza was #TimeIZA and now is #TimeClaudia — Photo: Gshow/Globo
Luama was #TimeLulu and is now #TimeBrown — Photo: Gshow/Globo
Júlia Rezende was #TimeLulu and is now #TimeTeló — Photo: Gshow/Globo
How are the Times now? 🔎
‘The Voice Brasil’: Time Brown after the Tira-teima phase — Photo: Globo
‘The Voice Brasil’: Team Claudia after the Tira-teima stage — Photo: Globo
‘The Voice Brasil’: Team IZA after the Tira-teima stage — Photo: Globo
‘The Voice Brasil’: Time Lulu after the Tira-teima phase — Photo: Globo
‘The Voice Brasil’: Time Teló after the Tira-teima stage — Photo: Globo
Review the last night of the Tira-Teima phase:
