‘Then he will be sought after by the greats of Europe’

Gabriel Veron is one of Abel Ferreira’s options for the classic Palmeiras x São Paulo, this Wednesday, at 20:30 (GMT), for the Brazilian Championship

This Wednesday, the palm trees receive the São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, at 20:30 (GMT), for the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship.

To seek victory in the derby, coach Abel Ferreira has the forward Gabriel Veron as one of the options for his attack, which will play without Dudu, expelled in last Sunday’s defeat to the Fluminense.

Revealed at the base of Verdão, Veron was cut by the technician wesley oak, who commanded him for a long time in the under-20 team.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the coach, who recently left Alviverde, recalled the exact moment he saw that the striker was really differentiated, being promoted in sequence to the professional at Palestra Itália with only 17 years old.

The story takes place in the final stretch of youth tournaments in the 2019 season, when Palmeiras, which had a great team, was disputing the titles of practically every competition in which it had entered.

“We went to an international tournament in the Czech Republic and, when we returned to Brazil, we entered a great semifinal marathon for the Brazilian under-20 and Paulista under-20. We drew 1-1 with Vasco, at Pacaembu, for the Brazilian, and , three days later, we lost 2-0 to Red Bull Brasil, in the Paulista final,” recalled Wesley.

“Then, in the return game, in Bragança, I changed the team. I put Alanzinho as a false winger and Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula and Danilo on the inside. I opened Gabriel Veron on one side and Fabrício on the inside. We played too much! We won 3-0, with two goals from Veron, and we were champions of the Paulista U-20 in 2019″, he celebrated.

On his return from the trip to Bragança Paulista, the connection came that would change Gabriel Veron’s career forever.

“Right after the match, still on the bus, Cícero (Souza, football manager at Palmeiras) called me saying that Veron would no longer return to base and would present himself to the professional soon after“, said.

“His process was very fast-paced. Just four days after the final against Red Bull Brasil, he was already joining Fluminense, for the professional team, in the Brasileirão. He never played for the under-20 after that, even though he was only 17 at the time,” he stressed.

Since his accelerated promotion to professional status at Palestra Itália, however, Gabriel has not exploded as expected.

Despite having big flashes in the winning 2020 season of Verdão, he suffered with consecutive injuries and had only a regular year, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 37 games.

In 2021, the boy, now 19 years old, continued to have problems with injuries, but he was very important in one of the most decisive moments for Palmeiras of the season: the return game against the Atlético-MG, for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol.

At the time, Alviverde was losing 1-0 at Mineirão when Abel Ferreira put Veron on the field, ordering him to explore the back of right-back Mariano and try to play against defender Nathan Silva, who had made an ugly mistake against Rony minutes before.

Abel’s bet quickly paid dividends: Piquerez threw the ball into Mariano’s back, Veron beat Nathan Silva and crossed perfectly for Dudu to score the goal that classified the Palestinian team in the Atletico home.

According to Wesley Carvalho, moves of this type are Gabriel’s strength, who, in the coach’s view, still has a lot of room for evolution.

The coach points out just one better thing that the striker has to do in his football so that he becomes a great reality in Brazilian football, starting to seriously arouse the interest of the European giants who have monitored him since his adolescence.

“Veron was extremely decisive in the game against Atlético. He is a very powerful player, has a very good start with the ball and a drag that takes the defenders,” he said.

Gabriel Veron celebrates after scoring for Palmeiras over Delfin Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

“The only thing that needs to improve is to like to score more goals. When that changes, he enters the line of tops of Brazilian football itself. AND then he will be sought out by the big clubs in Europe, for sure“, finished.