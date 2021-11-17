Three new ETFs allow you to invest in shares of companies with best ESG practices; check out

(RomoloTavani/Getty Images)

SAO PAUL – A XP Asset launched on Tuesday (16) three index funds (ETF) that allow investors to have exposure to the performance of shares of companies around the world with ESG (better social, environmental and governance practices) initiatives .

Traded under the codes “ESGE11”, “ESGD11” and “ESGU11”, the triad of ETFs seeks to monitor the performance of indices with better environmental indicators, such as carbon emissions and revenue share in non-polluting businesses; the best governance indicators, such as greater gender diversity in the Board of Directors; in addition to the exclusion of companies that do not respect UN global principles, that are involved in the production of weapons considered controversial, such as tobacco, coal and shale, or that do not comply with the sustainability parameters of the OECD.

With exposure to exchange variation, the three new ETFs have an initial investment starting at R$100, an administration fee of 0.3% per year and settlement after two business days.

“This is a complete ESG front, which strictly follows the pillars of the initials. They are index funds that bring together global benchmark companies when it comes to sustainability and, at the same time, are highly competitive, efficient and profitable, realizing in practice the generation of ESG value for all shareholders”, says Marta Pinheiro, ESG director from XP, in a note.

The performance of these indices, according to Marta, is a way of “concreting the thesis that, in the long term, assets that integrate this vision have a better performance”.

Among the best-known companies that make up the ETF portfolios are names such as Tesla, Google, Amazon, Nestlé, Novartis, in addition to the Asian companies Samsung, Alibaba and Toyota.

The ESGE11, from emerging markets, seeks to track the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Extented ESG Focus Index (ESG-E) and has 344 assets in its portfolio, with exposure to countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, South Africa and the Emirates Arabs.

The ESGD11, from developed countries, in turn, follows the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus Index (ESG-D), which brings together 456 assets, from countries in Europe, Asia and Oceania, including Finland, Denmark, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Finally, the ESGU11 references the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus Index (ESG-U), which groups 330 assets listed on US stock exchanges, including major global technology companies.

The new index funds complement XP’s ETF portfolio, which already has 13 products. In the Brazilian market, ETFs already represent a total of R$ 55 billion, growth of 44.7% in the year.

