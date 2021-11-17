Timemania 1713 result: check the details of this draw; (16)

Top Stories

Homemade mix to remove the frying smell from the house: see how to do this super interesting trick

The draw was carried out at 20h in the space of Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and was broadcast by the digital channels of the Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network.

bet on timemania, just go to one Lottery Houses or enjoy the convenience of Accredited Online Lotteries, that receive bets until 3pm. At Online Cash Lotteries receive bets until 7pm.

To place a simple bet with 7 dozens, you just need to shell out BRL 3.0. A very small amount, and whoever gets it right 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 win prizes. So, enjoy the next contest.

Result of Timemania 1713 (11/16)

Check out the Result of Timemania 1713 which came out right after the draw was held at 8 pm, see the dozens drawn in this Tuesday, for the award of BRL 1.6 million: 08-12-25-29-40-41-73; Heart Team: BARUERI/SP.

The jackpot has accumulated and no player took the jackpot. However, 1 bettor hit 6 tens and took the prize of BRL 43 thousand; 34 bettors get it right 5 tens and took prizes of BRL 1.8 thousand.

So, if you weren’t one of the winners, don’t worry. Likewise, the next game will be held at Thursday, since the timemania holds drawings three times a week.

see how receive your award.

First, receive an award from the Lotteries Cash, it’s simple, just go to any accredited lottery outlet or one of the agencies of the Box, in the case of prizes above R$1,903.98, you only receive it at Caixa. In conclusion, to receive your prize it is necessary to present original proof of identity with CPF and receipt of the winning bet, do not forget to insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

