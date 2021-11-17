Tite chooses Vinicius Jr for Neymar’s job in Argentina; see lineup – 11/16/2021

The Brazilian team was selected with four news in relation to the last game to face Argentina soon, at 20:30 (GMT), at the Bicentenary Stadium, in San Juan. The derby is valid for the 14th round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. The main surprise is Vinicius Júnior replacing the injured Neymar.

In addition to Casemiro, who received his second yellow card last Thursday against Colombia and is being suspended, Neymar, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus also leave the team, the first for having complained of muscle pain in his left thigh and the others for technical option. The substitutes are, respectively, Fabinho, Vinicius Júnior, Éder Militão and Matheus Cunha.

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Fabinho and Fred; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Lucas Paquetá and Vinicius Júnior is the lineup in a 4-2-4 tactical scheme that can easily be transformed into 4-4-2 or 4-3-3. The captain is defender Marquinhos.

Tite will have the following names on the bench: Ederson, Gabriel Chapecó, Emerson Royal, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Magalhães, Renan Lodi, Edenilson, Gérson, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Antony.

Brazil has already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar six games to go by winning 11 and drawing one of its first 12 games in the Qualifiers.

Argentina confirms their place if they win today and was selected by coach Lionel Scaloni as follows: Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Acuña; Paredes, De Paul and Lo Celso; Messi, Di Maria and Lautaro Martínez.