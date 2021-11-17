Tite detonates VAR for ‘ignoring’ an elbow in Raphinha and reveals ‘surprise’ with reception in Argentina: ‘Out of the box’

The Brazilian national team coach made a strong outburst after the refereeing of the Argentina-Brazil derby sent Otamendi’s elbow to the forward to follow

This Tuesday (16), Brazil drew 0-0 with Argentina, in San Juan, by the World Cup qualifiers, and kept his unbeaten record, now with 11 wins and two draws in the dispute. However, after the match, coach Tite’s focus at the press conference was different: the elbow given by Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi in Raphinha, ‘ignored’ by arbitration.

In the 33rd minute of the first half, the defender hit the Brazilian forward in the face, who was even bleeding after the move. And even after the referee, Andrés Cunha, talked to the VAR, nothing was given, and the game continued.

And for Tite, the VAR was wrong by simply ‘ignoring’ the bid, which if correctly marked would result in a red card for Otamendi.

“It’s really impossible not to see the elbow. Who wants to have exemption in the analysis, it’s very clear. Is this determined by the stage of the game? I don’t know. Great game between them. Tradition, technical quality. Now, there’s a component that has to be equal. For those who have the discernment to see,” he began by saying.

“A high-level VAR referee cannot work that way, that’s inconceivable, that’s not the term I wanted to say, it’s because I’m educated,” he added.

On the other hand, Tite also took advantage of the same answer to give special thanks to the city of San Juan, who received him – and everyone in the national team – in the best possible way.

“Like the gratitude to the city of San Juan, the polite way you received us, I didn’t get an insult while I was in the reserve bank. Outside normal standards. Thank you so much, San Juan, for noticing and respecting the professional and all of us “, finished.

Isolated leader of the qualifiers with 35 points, Brazil is already classified for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Now, Tite’s team will only return to the field for the dispute on January 27, in Quito, when they face the Ecuador, by round 15.