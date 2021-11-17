Tite shoots VAR with Otamendi’s elbow in Raphinha: “Impossible not to see”

From the edge of the Bicentenario Stadium field, Tite saw the tie between Brazil and Argentina on Tuesday night, for the qualifiers. At the press conference, the coach shot the VAR for not acting on the move in which Otamendi elbowed Raphinha.

Still in the first half, on the right side, the attacker tried to disarm the opponent and was clearly hit, to the point of taking five points at half-time to contain bleeding in the mouth. Responsible for the VAR, Uruguayan Esteban Ostojich didn’t even call his compatriot Andrés Cunha.

“Cunha is an extraordinary referee. The technical quality and perceptions are very high. Disciplinary aspect, very high. Arbitration requires a work team and whoever is in the VAR is simply impossible! I’ll repeat, huh! It’s impossible not to see the elbow of the Otamendi no Raphinha,” cried Tite, with his finger raised.

“Whoever wants to have exemption in the analysis, it is very clear. Would that determine the outcome of the game? I do not know. Big game between the two? Big game. Tradition, technical quality. Now, there is a component that has to be the same”, added the Brazilian coach.

The clash with Argentina was disputed with the stands of the Bicentenario Stadium taken by local fans in the city of San Juan. In the same response, Tite praised the public and, once again, criticized the work developed by Esteban Ostojich.

“Thanks to the city of San Juan for the polite way it received us. I didn’t get an insult while I was at the bank. Outside normal standards. The flip side: high-level VAR arbiter cannot work that way. It can not. This is inconceivable. It’s not the term I meant. I’m talking because I’m polite”, he complained.

