Tite visited and paid tribute to Fidel Castro’s grave? – Monitor R7

In recent days, a photograph of a man paying a kind of tribute at the site of the remains of Fidel Castro (died 2016) has been shared. The publications claim that it is Tite, the coach of the Brazilian men’s soccer team. In the image, a man with white hair and a mask holds out his hand over a sign with the name of the Cuban dictator inscribed on it.

A small caption accompanies the publication: “Tite coach of the Brazilian team at the tomb of communist dictator Fidel Castro, do you understand the sealing now?”. The message appears with the stamp “referred many times” on Whatsapp.

Despite the similarity between the man in the photograph and the national team coach, this is not Tite. In fact, the image that went viral is of the Cuban president and first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel. To illustrate the error, MonitoR7 placed photos of the two wearing masks.

In this first photo, the coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, at a press conference.

In this other photo, Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuban president.

According to local newspapers, Díaz-Canel paid a visit to Fidel’s grave on the last Friday of October, the 29th. The memorial with the dictator’s ashes is located in Santiago de Cuba, in the patrimonial cemetery of Santa Ifigênia. The president’s party itself made a video that records the moment of the tribute. Watch:

On the same Friday, October 29, Tite held a press conference to announce the players called up for matches against Colombia and Argentina. The announcement was made in Rio de Janeiro, where the Brazilian national team’s calls usually take place.

Therefore, it is false that the coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, paid tribute to the Cuban dictator, Fidel Castro. The image circulating on social media does not show the coach but the current president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel. On the day of the tribute, the football coach was in Brazil working with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

