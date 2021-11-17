Today at Juventus, Danilo reveals his desire to return to Santos: ‘Priority in everything’

Currently the absolute titleholder of Juventus and of the Brazilian team, Danilo continues to nurture a special affection for Santos, where he won the Libertadores da América title in 2011, including scoring the goal that awarded the trophy to the Vila Belmiro club.

In an interview to the website ‘Goal’, the right-back stated that, as soon as he returns to Brazilian football in the future, he will give top priority to Alvinegro Praiano, where he played between 2010 and 2011 and became an idol for fans.

It’s not in my head right now [voltar ao Brasil]. The objective is to help the team, put Juventus back on the winning path, reach the first teams in the championship, but if at some point I think that returning to Brazil is an option, I can’t even think about playing for another team. Santos is a priority in everything: number one,” said Danilo, who still doesn’t forget América Mineiro, the club that revealed him to professional football.

“America would also be in that pot, their work is really cool, I’m close to president Salum. I follow it and I think it’s really cool. So, Santos and América-MG would be the two clubs that would be given priority,” added the full-back.

In all, there were 78 matches played and eight goals scored with the Santos shirt. Afterwards, he went through several European giants, such as Porto, from Portugal, Real Madrid, from Spain, Manchester City, from England, and Juventus, from Italy.