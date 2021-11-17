Tom Hanks vents about never being invited to join Marvel’s Cinematic Universe – Film News

Actor from the classic Forrest Gump claims he wouldn’t get a big role in the studio’s movies.

Tom Hanks is one of the most important and highly regarded names in the film industry, but so far, it seems that Marvel has no interest in the actor. In an interview with the SmartLess podcast, presented by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, the protagonist of Forrest Gump was asked if he was interested in participating in the MCU, but stated that he was never even invited.

In addition to mentioning that the studio never got in touch with him, Tom Hanks also said, good-naturedly, that if he was offered a role, it would likely be a very small one — anyone that wasn’t truly powerful.

“Here’s the problem… First of all, they never called me once. Ever. And I think if they ever called, they’d say, ‘Is there any way you could consider playing the secretary of defense?’ you know a guy [no filme] who pops up and says, ‘Please help us Ultraman, we can’t survive!’ I would be one of those guys. I couldn’t play a hardcore.”

Previously, there were reports that top actors (or “a-lists” as they are known) like Keanu Reeves would join the MCU. So, it’s not impossible that Tom Hanks will, at some point, receive the studio’s invitation. It’s worth mentioning that Disney has cast the actor for the role of Gepetto in Pinocchio’s new live-action, and with the close relationship of both brands, Tom Hanks could be considered for the Marvel cast in the future.

