Tom Holland and Zendaya break the silence about romance and lament a paparazzo bust: ‘We didn’t want to share’

Then came the moment that all “Tomdaya” fans were waiting for! In a new interview with GQ, released today (17), Tom Holland and Zendaya took up their relationship once and for all and commented on the exposure of their romance in the media. In the November issue of the magazine, which features the interpreter of Spider-Man on the cover, the two were asked about the photos that surfaced in July this year, in which they appear exchanging kisses in a car in Los Angeles.

The actor recalled the episode with sadness and disapproved of the way in which the intimate moment was dissected by the audience. “One of the downsides to our fame is that privacy is no longer in our control,” evaluated Holland. “A moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much right now is a moment that is shared with the whole world”, lamented. Tom also confessed to the vehicle that the nature of the photos bothers him to this day and he keeps wondering how the paparazzo managed to find them.

The “Spider-Man: No Return Home” star insisted that exposure to their relationship was not something the couple wanted, even with the support of fans who had been rooting for the ship for years. “I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my life private, because I share a lot of my life with the world anyway,” stated. “We (he and Zendaya) we kind of feel robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready [para compartilhar que estamos juntos]. It’s just that we didn’t want to”, reinforced.

Tom added that he knows that he will be asked about the matter during the press tour of the new Spider-Man feature, but he pointed out that he cannot talk about the romance without his beloved. “It’s not a conversation I can have without her. You know, I respect you too much. This is not my story, it’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it.” declared.

Zendaya also contributed to the interview and gave his own perspective on what happened. “[Ver as fotos] It was very strange, confusing and invasive. The feeling [que nós dois compartilhamos] is that when you really love and care about someone, some moments or things, you wish they were yours.” argued the muse. “I think loving someone is a sacred and special thing. It’s something you want to deal with, go through, experience and enjoy. [apenas] between the two people who love each other”, concluded. These couple is too perfect, see?! Who can take it?