Tonico shocks Dolores with a gift from a Greek; know which· TV news

Before going to the Paraguay War (1864-1870), Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) shocked Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) with a gift from a Greek in In the Times of the Emperor. The villain is going to put Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in charge of keeping his wife company in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

After starting an affair with the seamstress, the deputy will be completely surrendered by her, to the point of buying Madame Lambert’s (Lorena Silva) atelier to give as a present to his lover in the serials by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The owner of the newspaper O Berro, then, will take the unexpected decision to leave the daughter of Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) at his house while he is at the front against the neighboring country. Dolores will be surprised by the new “nanny” when she’s saying goodbye to the bastard.

“Who is it at a time like this?” Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will say when there is a knock on the door. Upon opening, she will come face to face with Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes). “Are you going to war too, Zayla?”, the girl will joke.

“Tonico didn’t tell you anything?”, the seamstress will ask, mocking. “I forgot. Dolores, while I’m at war, Zayla will be so kind as to stay here and keep you company”, will affirm the evil one, leaving Nélio’s lover (João Pedro Zappa) perplexed by the unpleasant news.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

