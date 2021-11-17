Toro’s rival Ford Maverick arrives in Q1 2022

Ford started the process of launching Maverick in Brazil and is already at a more advanced stage, releasing important information from Fiat Toro’s first direct rival.

To be offered in the Lariat FX4 version, the unibody model made in Hermosillo, Mexico, arrives in the first quarter of 2022.

Focused on more urban customers, Maverick will have the mission of stealing buyers from sedans and SUVs, being also an alternative to traditional medium pickup trucks.

There is no intention to look for buyers of medium-sized sedan chassis pickup trucks, so don’t expect actions similar to those of Fiat Toro, as Stellantis has no chassis rivals in this category.

Seeking connectivity and performance, as it will come with an EcoBoost 2.0 engine of 253 horsepower and 38.3 kgfm, the Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 will also feature four-wheel drive.

It will also come with SYNC 4 multimedia, but with a small screen, as well as a configurable analog-digital swivel gear cluster. On the Lariat FX4, there are also terrain and driving modes.

The parking brake is electronic and there are systems like descent control, for example. In the video, you can also see details of other Maverick functionality, which also bets on versatility.

In this case, for example, there are modular bottle holders in the doors and a compartment with compartments under the rear seat. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission with torque converter, the Ford Maverick will be an imposing rival to Toro, however…

Well, the price will be the last truck’s secret to be revealed, but for what it offers, it’s expected to cost well over R$ 200,000, even if its original proposal is to stay below Ranger’s.

Face or not, Maverick will mess with a segment where Fiat Toro still doesn’t know what it’s like to have a rival, but in addition to Ford, Chevrolet will soon have Nova Montana, which is already running tests in Brazil.

Of the well-known players, only Volkswagen is late with Tarok, which is expected to arrive in 2025. Until then, maybe CAOA will be able to bring Hyundai Santa Cruz to the market and reinforce the proposal with the pickup derived from Tiggo in Caoa Chery.

Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 2022 – Photo Gallery