Trailer Reinforces Theory with Three Hero Versions

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home may not have confirmed the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Teioso’s new movie at Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but it certainly reinforced the theory that the hero’s two previous big-screen interpreters will be in the adventure starring Tom Holland.

The first sign is a slip left by the Sony Pictures Entertainment in the Portuguese dubbed version of the trailer (probably the cut of international distribution of the preview). It features the villain Lagarto being clearly slapped by a character who has been digitally erased from the scene. Situated in what appears to be a construction area, the setting is identical to that seen in allegedly leaked footage from the film’s film set that showed Garfield and Maguire during filming.

Furthermore, the main alternative theory to the presence of previous performers in the new film – that there would actually be two alternative versions of Peter Parker also lived by Holland – seems to fall apart in the second 0:57 of the newest trailer. That’s when Otto Octavius, Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) takes off the Teioso’s mask and says: “You are not Peter Parker”. Although a variant lived by Tom Holland could have a slightly different characterization, the character (which everything indicates is the same that faced Maguire in Spider-Man 2, from 2004) would not deny him his identity if that was the way of the plot.

Finally, there is the basic structure of the plot, finally revealed by the dialogues between Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Parker. Apparently, the villain meeting will take place after the young man prevents the Ultimate Mage from returning them to their respective universes, as that would mean they would die in clashes with the Spider-Man version present in them. If there is so much emphasis on the difference between alternative worlds, everything indicates that it will also be respected if more than one Neighborhood Buddy shows up in the film.

According to Holland, Spider-Man: No Return Home was thought of as an “end” for his Peter Parker’s narrative, which began in Captain America: Civil War, 2016.



Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.