Training for sex worker students that sparked controversy at a British university







British students complain about the high cost of education that forces many to seek parallel jobs, including in the sex industry Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The University of Durham, in northwest England, has come out in defense of its decision to provide training for students involved in sexual work after it came under fire from high-ranking British government.

The controversy began last week, when the university’s Student Union sent an email inviting employees and students to a two-tier training, aimed at people working in the sex industry.

“Students who are sex workers should have no barriers to accessing support that is well-informed and free from prejudice,” the email said. “The guild’s position on students in sex work is clear: support, well-informed counselling, destigmatization and collaboration with specialist organizations.”

The training sessions, according to the university, were aimed at ensuring the safety of students and were designed at the request of “a small number of concerned students”.

But the initiative was criticized by the parliamentarian and minister of Higher and Continuing Education, Michelle Donelan. “I am deeply concerned that any university legitimizes a dangerous industry that thrives on the exploitation of women,” said Donelan.

“Any university that does this is failing in its duty to protect students. It is right that support be offered to women who are being exploited. our universities. We know that this is an industry that can target young girls and students, and trap them in a pit (no way out). Universities should focus their energy on raising awareness of these dangers and supporting women.”

The university, for its part, defended itself saying that the objective is not to encourage the sale of sex.





Durham University Students Union, Dunelm House. Durham, as seen across the river with Kingsgate footbridge overhead Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“Emphatically, we are not looking to encourage sex work, but rather to provide support for our students. We do not judge, we listen, we support and we offer practical help,” said a Durham spokesperson.

“We run many courses for students and staff on topics such as mental health and well-being, even awareness about drugs and alcohol. The intention here is to ensure that social stigma does not prevent vulnerable or at-risk students from getting the support they need and to which they are entitled.”

The spokesperson added that the university “does not apologize for working to ensure that Durham is a safe environment for all of our students and staff. We are deeply disappointed by the way our intentions and the content of the sessions have been misinterpreted.”

Jonah Graham, who is a member of the Student Union, also came out in defense of the course, saying that “the target audience is (people) who support the students, so that they can understand the legal, safety and well-being concerns of the students. students and how to respond to them in a sensitive way”.

“I’m glad the minister agrees that we should ‘raise awareness’, which is what this training is all about. Anyone who cares about the safety of students should support this training, and educate themselves about its true content before making reckless remarks,” added.





Minister Michelle Donelan criticized training offered by the university Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Michelle Donelan added in her criticisms that the British government last year granted £85m (£622m) to universities to support struggling students.

For now, however, the extra help that has come from this program “falls far short of the cost of living” for British university students, complained Jake Butler of the Save the Student website.

“Students are forced to depend on their parents, on temporary jobs, savings and potentially even more desperate ways to pay the bills,” he said.

Did you know that the BBC News Brazil is it also on the Telegram? Subscribe to our channel