Treasury Direct: interest on government bonds reverses the fall and rises in this 3rd; IPCA+ 2055 treasury traded again

SAO PAULO – The public bond market traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with an increase in rates, at 3:30 pm on Tuesday (16), contrary to the movement seen in the early morning. Investors are monitoring the worsening projections for inflation this year and next, together with the prospects of lower growth in economic activity in 2021 and 2022, according to data from the Focus Report.

Also pay attention to the presentation of the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index, known as the IBC-Br, which dropped 0.27% in September, in line with market expectations.

On the international stage, the market is also echoing the statement by James Bullard, president of the American central bank of St.Louis. On Tuesday, the official said that the American monetary authority should go in a more “hawkish” (inclined to tighten monetary policy) in the next two meetings.

Within the Treasury Direct, at 3:30 pm, the Treasury Prefixed 2024 offered a return of 11.89%, above the 11.80% per year seen at the beginning of the day. The percentage is also higher than the 11.82% per year recorded on Friday (12).

At the same time, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.61%, compared to 11.53% per year in the early morning – the same value seen in the previous session. Thus, the difference between the return of the shorter-term (2024) and the longer-term (2031) bond reached 28 bps in the afternoon, against 51 bps on days of greater stress last week.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 was 5.21% per year, against 5.15% per year registered when opening the business. The value is also above the 5.19% seen last Friday. After several days without trading due to the proximity of the coupon payment, which occurred in the last 12, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with semiannual interest was again traded and offered real interest of 5.30%, in the afternoon update. At the beginning of today’s session, the remuneration of this title was 5.27% per year.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday afternoon (16):

Focus and IBC-Br reports

Among the highlights of the economic agenda are the projections presented in the Focus Report of the Central Bank. The financial market raised estimates for this year’s inflation for the 32nd week, this time from 9.33% to 9.77%. Expectations for 2022 also worsened, from 4.63% to an increase of 4.79%, in the 17th consecutive increase.

Inflationary pressures and the worsening fiscal scenario have pressured the monetary authority to raise interest rates more quickly. The expectation, according to economists consulted by the BC, is that the Selic will end the year at 9.25% and the next, at 11% per year, without changes in relation to the previous survey. This implies a new increase of 1.5 percentage points in the basic interest rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in December, the last of the year.

This Tuesday, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, recognized that inflation accelerated and had a quantitative and qualitative worsening in all aspects and, therefore, highlighted that the job of the monetary authority is difficult.

“It is important to be realistic and understand how widespread inflation is and the BC’s work will be difficult”, he said, while participating in a panel at the IX Legal Forum in Lisbon, in the Portuguese capital.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, the Focus Report also showed that there was a worsening in expectations for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 4.93% to 4.88%, and for 2022, of growth of 1% to 0.93%.

Also presented today were data from the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), which showed that the indicator had a drop of 0.27% in September compared to August, according to seasonally adjusted data.

The projection according to the Refinitiv survey was for a drop of 0.30% in the monthly comparison, compared to previous data showing a low of 0.15% and which was revised on Tuesday to a decline of 0.29%. As a result, in the third quarter, economic activity measured by the BC retreated 0.14%.

In a report, José Márcio Camargo, Eduardo Ferman, Yihao Lin, from Genial Investimentos, highlighted that the Central Bank’s indicator was impacted in September by the decline in all activity indicators, which continue to be heavily impacted, mainly by problems in global production chains and by high inflation.

PEC of Precatório, Bolsonaro and PL

Meanwhile, on the political scene, investors are following the discussion of measures with a focus on the approaching election year. During an interview in Dubai on Monday (15), president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that the slack in the spending ceiling to be created by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório can also be used for readjustment of federal employees.

After the president’s statement, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), leader of the government in the Senate, returned to the topic and said that the government may grant readjustments to civil servants in 2022, but indicated that the “priorities” will be discussed in the Budget.

Senators fear that the government will use the fiscal space of R$ 91.6 billion, which will be opened up in the event of the approval of the PEC of the precatório, to increase the salaries of the civil servants. The salary of federal employees has been frozen since 2019 and civil service exams are suspended, aiming to contain public expenses this year.

Another issue that has once again raised some concern among political allies is President Jair Bolsonaro’s party affiliation. Yesterday, Bolsonaro gave a period of two to three weeks to decide whether to actually sign the affiliation with the PL or give up. He also made it clear that releasing affiliates in some states to make local deals does not please him.

“I have a limit. I expect to marry or break off the engagement in two three weeks at most, but I hope to get married and be happy”, he said.

external radar

On the international stage, one of the highlights is the virtual meeting between Joe Biden, president of the United States, and Xi Jinping, president of China. In a statement after the summit, the White House said leaders “discussed the complex nature of relations between our two countries and the importance of managing competition responsibly.”

According to the statement, Biden highlighted issues such as human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, China’s “unfair trade and economic practices” and the US commitment to Taiwan.

Also in the United States, US retail sales grew 1.7% in October compared to September, to US$ 638.2 billion, according to seasonally adjusted data released on Tuesday by the Commerce Department.

The result came above the forecast of analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journal, which was an increase of 1.5% in the period.

Another highlight is in the speech of James Bullard, chairman of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, who said that the central bank should accelerate the reduction of monetary stimulus in response to the advance of inflation in the United States.

“I think it’s up to the committee to go in a more ‘hawkish’ direction in the next two meetings, so that we can manage the inflation risk properly,” Bullard said of tightening monetary policy in an interview with Bloomberg Television. In 2022, Bullard will vote in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

