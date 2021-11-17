Treasury Direct: returns on government bonds advance in this 4th; fixed rate returns to offer interest rates above 12% per year

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The highlight of the local scene today is the new projections of macroeconomic indicators presented by the government this Wednesday (17th). After a considerable worsening in expectations of advance for official inflation made by the market, today it was the turn of the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy to revise upwards the estimates for the rise in prices.

Now, the economic team’s projections indicate that official inflation should close 2021 at 9.7%, from 7.9% previously, and 4.70% in 2022, against 3.75% in the bulletin published in September.

Also pay attention to the discussions around the readjustment of the civil service, which can be funded with part of the fiscal space that must be opened with the approval of the PEC dos Precatório in Congress. The idea was put on the table by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and takes on a populist tone as the electoral scene approaches. The measure, however, is not well regarded by government leaders or by the economic team because it can have a ripple effect.

As a result, the market for public bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with an increase in interest rates this Wednesday morning. In the first update of the day, the Prefixed Treasury 2024 offered a return of 12.02% per year, against 11.89%, registered a day before. The bond, therefore, returned to pay returns above 12% per annum, after three days in a row with interest rates below this percentage.

At the same time, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.70% per year, compared to 11.61% in the previous session. As a result, the difference between the return on the shorter-term (2024) and the longer-term (2031) security reached 32 basis points during the first update of the day, against 51 basis points on days with greater stress in the last week.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2026, 2035, 2045 and 2030 with semiannual interest was 5.27% per year. A day earlier, bonds maturing in 2035 and 2045, for example, offered real yields of 5.21% per year.

The real interest offered by the shorter-term bonds was only 8 basis points (0.08 percentage points) above the real return paid by the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with semi-annual interest – which was 5.35% per annum, in the first update of the day. In the previous session, this same title offered real remuneration of 5.30% per year.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Wednesday morning (17):

New government projections

This Wednesday, investors’ attention is focused on the new projections of the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy, which worsened the estimates for the advance of inflation and for economic growth this year and next. The data was presented today.

Now, the economic team’s estimate is for an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 5.1% this year, against 5.3% before. For next year, the projection increased to 2.1% next year, from 2.5% in September.

For inflation measured by the IPCA, government projections rose to 9.7% in 2021, from 7.9% before, and 4.70% in 2022, against 3.75% in the previous bulletin, published in September.

The center of the inflation target is 3.75% this year and 3.5% the next, in both cases with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points more or less.

Both estimates, however, remain much more optimistic than market projections. Yesterday (16), financial agents raised, for the 32nd week, their estimates for inflation this year, this time from 9.33% to 9.77%. Expectations for 2022 also worsened, from 4.63% to an increase of 4.79%, in the 17th consecutive increase. The data are contained in the most recent Focus Report, released by the Central Bank (BC).

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, the Focus Report also showed a worsening in expectations for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 4.93% to 4.88%, and for 2022, a growth of 1. 00% to 0.93%.

PEC of Precatório and rapporteur’s amendments

One of the focuses of the political agenda is the discussions around the speech of the president of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to use part of the fiscal space that would be opened with the approval of the PEC dos Precatório in Congress to grant adjustments to federal civil servants.

“There is a possibility, because inflation… there has been no adjustment for two years. The pandemic issue is even justified, because many people lost jobs or had their wages reduced. Inflation has now reached double digits. So I talked to Paulo Guedes, in passing the PEC dos Precatórios, there has to be a little space to make some adjustments. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with journalists in Bahrain, where he is on an official trip.

According to the president, the raise, if granted, would be given to all federal civil servants, without exception.

Bolsonaro’s speeches about the possibility of offering readjustments to the civil service have been causing concern among financial agents, political allies and the economic team.

According to the newspaper Economic value, fears are linked to the cost of the measure. This is because each 1 percentage point increase in salary would represent an additional cost between R$ 3 billion and R$ 4 billion in federal expenses. The calculations were made by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI).

In an interview with Value, Felipe Salto, the institution’s executive director, stated that through the measure the government would be contracting a permanent increase in expenses with the “burst” of the spending ceiling.

Another theme that returns to the center of political discussions is related to the rapporteur’s amendments. In an interview with CNN Brazil in Lisbon yesterday (16), Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, stated that Congress will appeal the injunction of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which suspended the payment of the so-called rapporteur amendments to the Budget.

Lira said that lawmakers will wait for the publication of the court’s ruling before filing so-called motions for clarification, in which clarification is requested on the points of the decision, and, eventually, modifying it.

Keeping an eye on the outdoor scene

Meanwhile, on the international stage, investors are following the release of the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which rose 4.2% year-on-year in October, with rising energy and automotive costs.

In Europe, the consumer price index (CPI) of the euro zone increased by 0.8% in October, compared to September, reported this Wednesday Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the bloc. In the annual comparison, there was an increase of 4.1% in the final reading of the data. The numbers came in line with the forecast of economists consulted by the Wall Street Journal.

The CPI core, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 0.3% month-on-month and 2.0% year-on-year, according to Eurostat. The monthly result in this case was also in line with expectations, but the expectation for the annual reading was for a slightly greater advance, of 2.1%.

