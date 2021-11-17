‘Tremendous challenge’, says Maraisa about taking on Marília’s show – Entertainment

Maraisa spoke more about the task of replacing Marília Mendonça in one of her shows.

Along with her sister Maiara, she performed in Lorena, São Paulo, assuming the commitment that used to belong to her friend, who died in a tragic plane crash.

“It was a tremendous challenge for us! The first show we ‘covered’ for our Lila! The responsibility was huge! But when we stepped onto this stage we felt the energy of these people so in love with her!”, wrote Maraisa when publishing an excerpt of the presentation, in which the audience sings along with them the song forget me if you can.

“And, through the smiles, screams and looks, she proved to us that we are capable of making, not just one, but every night, special and unforgettable! And we could feel, stronger than ever, her presence there, in each look and in every tear! Gratitude, Lorena-SP, for welcoming us and, through this love, making us feel stronger and braver to face this challenge! You were amazing! It was wonderful! Thank you to everyone who showed their love!” , concluded the country singer, signing on behalf of the Patrons.

