Twitter finally releases fix for one of the most annoying bugs on the net

Twitter has a lot of little glitches that annoy a lot of people, but the sudden disappearance of tweets while you were reading was one of the main complaints. At the end of September, the social network said it would present a definitive solution to the problem, which begins to happen from now on. You can now configure how long you want new tweets to load on your timeline: just click on the count bar at the top and choose the desired time.

For those unfamiliar with the error, it occurred because the social platform is configured to automatically update the feed from time to time, and this causes posts to momentarily disappear from the screen. Those who used to follow long threads of conversation got lost and had to go back to the beginning in an attempt to restart reading.

The background: the Tweet would move up the timeline the replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL. Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

In general, this was more common in posts with lots of replies: when a new one is added to the conversation, the timeline was automatically updated. This change doesn’t focus on how tweets are displayed, which was the initial promise, but allows you to adjust the timing to avoid disappearing right in the middle of the interaction.

Twitter now “locks” the screen even when loading new tweets (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The company had previously reported that it had some solutions in mind to resolve the issue, with the refresh time being set to first in the web client. This setting will only take into account the user-defined time, so there is no difference between leaving the page in sleep mode or actively using it: after the set deadline, the timeline will be updated.

As the new feature is in the process of being implemented, not everyone can see the interface element associated with the adjustment right away. If this is your case, the way is to wait a few more days, because the change will occur on the server side and there is nothing the user can do to speed it up.

